Bernardus Golf: How Much It Costs To Play A Round At The Solheim Cup Host Course

Located around 60 miles south-east of the Netherlands' capital Amsterdam is a relatively new course that has rapidly developed a big reputation.

Bernardus Golf opened three years after the chairman of Dutch soccer giants PSV Eindhoven Robert van der Wallen purchased the land in the village of Cromvoirt.

Kyle Phillips - who was also responsible for courses including Dundonald Links, Kingsbarns and Yas Links – was handed the task of turning the 85-hectare plot of three flat cornfields into a championship-standard course.

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By 2018, it had been transformed into a stunning heathland course, with Phillips having taken inspiration from the nearby Loonse en Drunense Duinen National Park.

It didn’t take long for the layout to make its name on the big stage, with Bernardus Golf hosting three editions of the Dutch Open between 2021 and 2023.

Bernardus Golf hosted three editions of the Dutch Open not long after opening (Image credit: Getty Images)

During that run, it was confirmed as the venue for its biggest event yet – the 2026 Solheim Cup - meaning the match would be held in the Netherlands for the first time.

The layout includes water hazards, dunes, heath and gorse, with plateaus on fairways and undulating greens.

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The running order of the holes has been changed for the Solheim Cup, with matches starting on what is usually the third.

During the match, the par-4 first hole offers an immediate birdie opportunity, but players will need to be wary of a fairway bunker as they head towards the elevated green.

One of the standout holes at the match will be the par-3 sixth, with water in front and to the right, while the green falls steeply away on the left.

Another par-3 is the 15th, where its sheltered tee makes wind difficult to judge, leaving the constant threat of tee shots missing the green left and into the water.

The hardest hole at Bernardus Golf will be the 18th at the Solheim Cup, with the potential for huge drama in any matches that get that far. It has water on the left with bunkers to the right, making precision of the utmost importance.

Bernardus Golf is a heathland-style course (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Bernardus Golf is sure to offer the sternest of tests to the game’s elite golfers, it is also open to the public.

Those interested in putting their abilities to the test there can purchase a day membership costing €195 in the low season, and €255 in the high season, which falls between April 1st and October 31st.

The day membership is unlike most green fees in that it gives players unlimited golf for the day, as well as full access to all the facilities Bernardus Golf has to offer.

There are also stay-and-play options, including Golf Weekend packages combining accommodation at Bernardus Lodge with one or two days of golf.

Another option is the Kyle Phillips Dutch Golf Package, which includes a night at the Lodge and golf at both Bernardus and De Lage Vuursche.

Prices for those options range from €625 per person up to €1,890, depending on the package, season and the number of golfers.

Bernardus Golf Day Membership

Swipe to scroll horizontally Season Cost January 1st until March 31st €195 April 1st until October 31st €255 November 1st until December 31st €195

Bernardus Golf Location