Golf With Unrivaled Views: Why The Dreamy Castelfalfi Resort Should Be On Your List To Play And Stay

With so much hype and attention on the Ryder Cup in Rome this past summer, the golfing world will naturally turn its head to the Marco Simone Country Club when it comes to golfing destinations in Italy. However, situated within the Tuscan countryside you will find the beautiful Castelfalfi Resort with 27 holes of golf, practice facilities and a 5-star hotel with some of the most breathtaking views you'll ever experience.

Located just over an hour south-west of Florence and 45 minutes south of Pisa Airport, Castelfalfi is easily accessible and even the journey from the airport boasts some tremendous views of the Italian countryside.

While there are many resorts in Italy and across Europe that offer superb golf and accommodation, Castelfalfi feels more than just a holiday destination. The exceptional service and friendly nature of the staff made this place feel a little different, providing a luxurious, yet homely feeling to my stay. With multiple restaurants, swimming pools, spa facilities and 27 holes of golf on site, filling your time is just as easy as relaxing at Castelfalfi.

Image 1 of 2 One of the outdoor pools at Castelfalfi (Image credit: Castelfalfi Resort) The indoor saltwater pool and spa at Castelfalfi (Image credit: Castelfalfi Resort)

Filling my time with golf was exactly what I did. The 18 hole championship, Mountain Course, at Castelfalfi golf club is both picturesque yet extremely demanding. Measuring in at 6,945 yards and with some serious elevation changes, this golf course will test the best. The tight winding fairways and undulating greens applied pressure on all aspects of your game throughout the round. Some of the best views I have experienced on a golf course came from the signature 9th hole, a demanding 190 yard par-three that plays around 40 yards downhill to an island green - needless to say I was happy escaping this hole with a par! This golf course has a 75.6 course rating and 151 slope rating which has helped establish itself as one of the most difficult golf courses in Italy.

One of the things I particularly liked about this course was the variety of holes and how evenly what I felt were the best holes, were spread throughout both nines’. The brutal 635 yard par 5 5th hole was evened out by the much less daunting 360 yard opening hole for example. One thing remained constant alongside the fast, pure greens and that was the panoramic views across the Tuscan hills and the resort and Castle situated in the preserved medieval village next to the resort, the Borgo.

The stunning views on the Mountain Course at Castelfalfi Golf Club (Image credit: Future)

If 18 holes of golf in a day isn’t enough for you, fear not. The fun and quirky layout of the 9-hole Lakes course will be enough to wet your appetite. The lakes course plays a total yardage of 3,467 yards and is definitely a lot more ‘user friendly’ than its big brother, the Mountain course. There are a couple of demanding holes though such as the 400 yard, par 4, 7th or the par five 9th which has a split fairway and tricky, bottle-neck green.

There is plenty to love about both the condition of the two courses at Castelfalfi as well as the extensive practice facilities, of which features a grass based range with coaching bays also available for use. With the continued rise in temperatures in this part of Italy, the Castelfalfi team are in the process of relaying both courses with Bermuda grass, in order to cope with the extreme heat they are exposed to in the summer. This will certainly help maintain the high quality playing surfaces all year round and please golfers no matter what time of year they visit.

The immaculate putting surfaces were a challenge at Castelfalfi Golf Club (Image credit: Future)

While I was primarily at Castelfalfi to explore the wonderful golf on offer, divulging in the luxury spa and restaurants was also something I couldn’t resist. The vineyards and wealth of olive trees in the area allow Castelfali to produce 5 of their own bottles of wine, 6 different olive oils, an array of Gin as well as perfume and scented oils. The cuisine on offer was excellent and the complimentary mini canopies were a particular highlight of mine while having a glass of wine on the terrace bar in the evenings.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The Borgo - a small Tuscan village on the same grounds as Castelfalfi features some small shops and restaurants as well as the grounds of the old castle you could see from down on the golf course. A walk around the grounds at Castelfalfi is a relaxing and unforgettable way to take in the sunset over the rolling hills of Tuscany.

The views from The Borgo at Castelfalfi overlook the golf courses down below (Image credit: Future)

With a large selection of rooms on offer at Castelfalfi, there really is something for everyone. The main section of the resort has a modern vibe but the boutique-style rooms across the road from the main building offer you an even more authentic Tuscan feel to your stay. There are numerous styles of rooms available in the main hotel, from prestige rooms, to family suits. My prestige room was immaculate and featured a superb view over the terrace bar and hills in the distance.

Image 1 of 2 The Prestige room with a view at Castelfalfi (Image credit: Castelfalfi Resort) The family suite room at Castelfalfi (Image credit: Castelfalfi Resort)

If you’re looking for a Mediterranean golf break or family vacation with world-class golf on the side, Castelfalfi is certainly a place to put high up your list. Breathtaking views, beautiful cuisine as well as exceptional staff and service. It was hard to not be amazed by this rural Italian paradise.