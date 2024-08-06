Fantastic Setting, Great Golf… And I Almost Came Home With A Natural Facelift!

Even if you haven’t visited Lake Garda in northern Italy, it likely brings to mind a beautiful lake, stunning landscapes, and charming surrounding towns. And of course, Italy and gastronomy go hand in hand. But when it comes to golf, while Italy has made a significant mark on the map in recent years, it still might not be the first place you consider for a golfing trip. However, QC Villa Arzaga Garda, which combines golf and spa, might make you think again.

This former Renaissance villa is just a 10-minute drive from Lake Garda, tucked away in the town of Calvagese della Riviera. It only opened as a resort and wellness centre in 2022 and is the latest addition to the Spa of Wonders group, which has 12 centres and 7 hotels across Europe, as well as one in New York. All are designed to promote fulfilment through relaxation and rejuvenation, and in the case of QC Villa Arzaga Garda, golf too. After an approximately hour-and-a-half transfer from Milan Bergamo Airport, I was about to find out if this rings true.

The hotel makes a striking impression with its entrance featuring an elegant oval archway framed by classical pillars that showcases its timeless beauty. The reception area is fairly modest, it’s the enchanting courtyard behind that immediately draws your attention, although the choice of décor with aromatic diffusers, lush plants, and nature notes, as well as a few people milling around in white robes, means that there’s no mistake that you’re in the right place to unwind.

I always love the anticipation and excitement of opening a hotel bedroom door for the first time. There's 78 bedrooms and mine was spacious and airy with high ceilings, exposed beams, and a huge window, guaranteeing plenty of natural light. It led to a luxurious marble bathroom with a beautifully painted forest-themed wall in the shower and one of the best selections of toiletries. A surprising touch was the delicate flower floating in the toilet bowl – something new to me!

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: QC Villa Arzaga Garda Resort) (Image credit: QC Villa Arzaga Garda Resort)

After unpacking, I was ready for golf, but not before lunch at the golf clubhouse, which is conveniently accessible from the hotel. This isn't your ordinary clubhouse or lunch menu. The Bistrot features an elegant, yet relaxed restaurant and bar area, with a lovely terrace dotted with lemon trees overlooking the golf course. I opted for a light salad, which turned out to be a work of art. The waiter spent a few minutes preparing the dressing at the table, prompting a photo and video session from the group.

The Bistrot is open for lunch and dinner, while a buffet breakfast with everything you could possibly want, especially if you’ve got a sweet tooth (now I realise why it was listed as a Sweet Breakfast on my itinerary) is available in the Café.

There are 27 holes at Arzaga Golf Club, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus design that opened in 1998, with Gary Player adding a further 9 holes. It’s a short walk through a cedar woodland to reach the Player course, although it’s uphill, so you have to catch your breath when you arrive at the elevated 1st tee. This par-4 dog-leg offers a stunning view and sets the scene for what’s to come on this parkland and undulating layout with a mixture of interesting and picturesque holes.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Personally, I found the fairway and greenside bunkers more challenging than the few water hazards, although you have to focus on the par-3 6th to avoid a watery grave where the green stands on a peninsula jutting into the lake. From the forward tees, this is a very friendly course and if you play with accuracy you’ll post a confidence-boosting score.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Arzaga Golf Club) (Image credit: Arzaga Golf Club) (Image credit: Arzaga Golf Club)

The 9-holer is a gentle introduction to Arzaga Golf Club, but in typical Nicklaus style, the 18-hole course is a whole different kettle of fish. It's longer and more challenging, with wide fairways, more water hazards, and large, tricky greens. After making the turn to the 10th, with lakes separating the 9th hole on one side and the 18th on the other, the course gets better and better and is a pleasure to play in such a naturally beautiful area.

I particularly remember the par-5 14th - it's a spectacular hole, but full of danger. Water runs almost the entire way down the left side, and even if you avoid that, bunkers guard the multi-tiered green. The bunkers also posed a problem for me on the short par-3 17th. You definitely don’t want to be short here, and although it’s a short hole, I’d bet this one wrecks plenty of scorecards. After a stern test of golf, I was pleased to head for home, appreciating the scenic 18th, with the villa as the backdrop.

Walking the course was manageable, but I would take a buggy if there's a next time. I also want to commend the practice facilities that include a separate short game area, as well as the overall running of the golf section. I couldn’t fault the quality of the hire clubs - I only had myself to blame for bad shots.

So, after a strenuous 18 holes and another gastronomic feast (it would have been rude not to complete a meal with homemade Tiramisu), my thoughts turned to the spa, which is also accessible directly from the hotel, passing by a series of characteristic archways, marble stairways and ancient frescoes.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: QC Villa Arzaga Garda Resort) (Image credit: QC Villa Arzaga Garda Resort) (Image credit: QC Villa Arzaga Garda Resort)

The variety of spa experiences is incredible. In fact, there's over 30 to choose from, so it's busy, offering everything from various steam baths and saunas to beauty rituals and a barrel room with infrared rays. There's also an atmospheric pool that transports you to new places, evoking the sensations of bathing in the rain. I should have spent more time in the face training booth, where you can watch a series of facial exercises for a natural facelift, but I was more eager to relax outside. There, you can choose between two outdoor pools, one of which is a peaceful oasis situated among the extensive gardens.

Feeling totally chilled, QC Villa Arzaga Garda did its job. It’s a charming resort, providing excellent service and exceptional food, and I would say it’s ideally suited to golfing couples for a luxury treat.

For further information, visit the website.