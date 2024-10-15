Is This The Most Exotic Coastline In Golf?
This exotic, scenic and culturally diverse region is a golfing holidaymaker’s dream
Central Vietnam
Vietnam is in the midst of a golfing boom with more than 50 courses currently under construction. Arguably its greatest hotspot is the central section of its glorious eastern coastline. Here, where the sparkling South China Sea laps up onto its golden beaches, the country is packed with historic cities and sites, spectacular scenery and cultural diversity. It is also home to more than enough strong courses to warrant its billing as Vietnam’s Golf Coast.
From Hanoi in the north or Ho Chi Minh City in the south, it’s just a short flight to the heart of the action, the French colonial port of Da Nang. Within easy reach are several excellent courses including the outstanding and multiple award winning Ba Na Hills. This was designed in 2016 by Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, and it works its way through an undulating jungle-scape overlooked by lush, green mountains. It is packed with drama, variety and interest. The front nine is on more level ground, but the bunkering and water features keep you thinking, while the back nine is more hilly, and somehow even more photogenic. The food and welcome in the cool and stylish clubhouse are also brilliant.
The recently re-branded Legend Danang and Montgomerie Links are both on the outskirts of the city, while a few miles further south along the coast is the superb new Robert Trent Jones Junior design, Hoiana Shores. This thoroughly modern links is full of the architect’s trademark grand statements and expansive bunkering, and enjoys a spacious, attractive and very sandy setting down by the beach. Nearby is the IMG development at Vinpearl Golf Nam Hoi An, while at the very southern end of the central belt, KN Golf Links is a Greg Norman design with attractive and subtle greenside run offs, and catchment areas that lead into distinctive and bold bunkering.
Laguna Lang Co
- 6,437 yards, par 71
This tropical beauty is just over the hills to the north of Da Nang and is a Nick Faldo signature design. It opened for play in 2013, since when it has built a deserved reputation for its scenic but testing setting. The course runs over a surprising variety of terrain taking in forest, rice paddies tended by water buffalo, jungle, beach, river and dunes.
It’s a sumptuous feast with plenty of strong holes, and is at the heart of an extensive development by the upmarket hotel company, Banyan Tree, that includes everything the holidaymaker could want.
Legend Da Nang
- Norman Course - Par 72, 6,660 yards
- Nicklaus Course - Par 73, 6,958 yards
There are two excellent courses at what was formerly known as BRG DaNang, an acronym for banking, real estate and golf. The Greg Norman design was his first to open in the country in 2010 with its standout hole being the short 16th, played towards the ocean with the dreamy backdrop of the Cham Islands. The bunkering is strong, intimidating, and visually very impressive.
The Jack Nicklaus course opened in 2020, where timber bulkhead posts imported from the States line the numerous water features. A complete contrast from one another, they combine to make a compelling golf resort.
Montgomerie Links
- 6,620 yards, par 72
European golfing legend Colin Montgomerie, a member at this year's Open host Royal Troon, has a global design portfolio including courses in Dubai, Marrakech and Bahrain. Including an excellent on-site hotel, his 2010 creation here runs over linksy turf with gentle undulations and is very walkable. Water is a regular feature without overstaying its welcome, and there are some testing par 4s, especially from 7 to 10 and the excellent 13th.
The par 3s are also memorable, particularly the elevated 11th where the green is fronted by a necklace of bunkers, and the 14th with water on the right and three huge bunkers left, right and long.
With its mouthwatering cuisine, its markets and its many other attractions, Central Vietnam offers golf in paradise.
Rob Smith has been playing golf for over 45 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012. He specialises in course reviews and travel, and has played more than 1,200 courses in almost 50 countries. In 2021, he played all 21 courses in East Lothian in 13 days. Last year, his tally was 81, 32 of them for the first time. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 and Next 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all but seven and a half... i.e. not the new 9 at Carne! Of those missing, some are already booked for 2024. He has been a member of Tandridge in Surrey for 30 years where his handicap hovers around 16. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.
