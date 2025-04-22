Experience World Class Golf And A Friendly Welcome At Dumbarnie Links - One Of Scotland's Top Coastal Courses

Scotland's incredible Dumbarnie Links opened to widespread acclaim five years ago and is already one of the country's best and most popular links courses that should feature on every golfer's bucket list.

Situated just 20 minutes from St Andrews, the modern phenomenon is a must-visit for any serious golfer visiting the east coast of Scotland looking to experience the best of links golf in the British Isles.

The links features stunning views of the golden sands of Largo Bay on Fife’s historic southern coastline from its elevated position on the beautiful Balcarres Estate to ensure that you've got a smile on your face no matter how you play.

The layout was designed by former Ryder Cup player and now-renowned architect Clive Clark, who has designed 35 golf courses across the United States and Europe. Clark transformed the 345 acres of coastal linksland into a fun and thought-provoking design that is always kept in pristine condition.

(Image credit: Dumbarnie Links)

The course sweeps back and forth with a strong variety of holes that test golfers with differing wind directions coming in off the sea. It offers up a modern challenge that every true lover of the purest form of the game cannot afford to miss.

The course stretches out to a mighty 7,620 yards from the tips but can be played all the way down to 5,300 yards and in between thanks to five different teeing options, making it playable for all abilities of golfer.

As well as its world-class golf course, which is ranked inside the top 40 of Golf Monthly UK and Ireland Top 100 Courses list, Dumbarnie is also now famous for its friendly, heart-felt welcome to guests and the fun atmosphere that makes golfer wish to come back.

Dumbarnie has won the ‘Best Scottish Golfing Experience’ award in 3 out of the last 4 years and is open from April to the end of October with tee times available 7 days a week.

So if you're thinking of visiting Scotland's east coast or already have a trip planned, make sure to add Dumbarnie Golf Links to your must-play list.

Head to the Dumbarnie Links website for more.