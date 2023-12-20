I Took On 3 Of Northern Irelands Greatest Links Golf Courses

I have never been to Northern Ireland so when the opportunity came up I knew I had to take it. It’s not often you get the chance to play three great links golf courses in some of the world's most wild terrain.

Northern Ireland is just a pebble stone throw away and took no more than 30 minutes to get there via plane. The fact you dont require your passport to enter just adds to the ease of this trip and is one of the reasons I will be returning in the New Year! Landing in Belfast we headed off to Bushmills Inn to enjoy a wonderful dinner and a relaxing evening before playing the 2025 Open Championship course the next morning.

Royal Portrush - Dunluce Course

Famous for Shane Lowrys’ home soil victory back in 2019, Royal Portrush has seen its fair share of golfing greatness and now it was my turn to deliver.

Carved throughout the sand dunes the course offers great views of both the sea and the town of Portrush, which you can't help but notice when you get up on the third tee box. I needed to get there first before I could indulge in the scenery and in order to do that I called upon Mark - who from henceforth shall be known as ‘The Caddy’. I could not recommend enough how awesome it was to have a caddy and also how important it was. The course knowledge of these individuals is incredible and I would have been lost without him.

(Image credit: Future)

I got the first hole out of the way, hitting a two iron just left of the fairway and opening up my round with a double bogey. Great start. However, for some reason the golfing Gods were looking down on me as I slowly put together what was looking like a semi-decent round. I hit more fairways off the tee that round than all my other rounds from this year put together.

Of course a good round always helps when judging a golf course, however I couldn't help but be swept away by the rolling fairways and the purity of the greens. The course was in immaculate condition and played exactly as I would want a links course to do so. There were run offs at every green and if you missed in the wrong places you were more than likely saying goodbye par, hello double.

(Image credit: Tourism Ireland @ Chris Hill )

The Dunluce course is famous for one particular hole - Calamity Corner - the par 3 16th playing over 200 yards and up to 240 yards from the back. This hole is a nightmare for anyone who may go right off the tee. I stepped up onto the tee box and the wind was doing everything in its might to send that ball towards The Valley Course - which sat about 70 yards below and right of the Dunluce course. Remember, I was playing some of the best golf I have all year. I started my ball left knowing the wind and my fade would bring it back, i just hoped not all the way back and down the right handside. The ball touched down on the green and I breathed a sigh of relief. A not so simple two putt followed and I walked away with par.

I rounded off my time at Royal Portrush with a par up 17 and an outrageous birdie on 18 finishing just one over par total for the 18 holes - now turning pro!

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Tourism Ireland)

My tour of Northern Ireland took me to a quaint little clubhouse tucked away amongst tremendous sand dunes - you could not see this clubhouse unless you were standing next to it. This lengthy links is called St. Patricks, part of the Rosapenna Golf resort. You may not have heard of it but you will. It was absolutely incredible; so vast and wild as it contoured along the coastline. Wild is the only way I can describe this course, shaped by the wind, it was a true test of golf.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The day that I played the wind was gusting up to 42 mph, great for any holes straight down wind, a problem for any that were into or off the left and right. The wind wasn’t the only thing sweeping me away, the layout and design of this course was spectacular, each hole had a different character and brought new challenges for you to face.

The fairways rolled into the tee box which were marked out by different kinds of stone, again adding to the wildness of the course. St Patricks offers incredible coastline views, at points I thought I was abroad because of how blue the water was but then that 42 mph wind would hit with its right hand reality check so I soon remembered I was in Northern Ireland.

(Image credit: Future)

I truly believe this is the best course I have ever played. If you’re looking for a challenge but also some fun St Patricks is the course to play. Not to mention the logo is really cool!

(Image credit: Chris Hill Photographic)

The final destination was The Old Course, Ballyliffin. A great track with some really interesting holes and definitely worth adding to your bucket list.

My round here was cut short after nine holes as the weather was not playing ball that day. Let’s just say my waterproofs were no longer keeping out water! Despite this, I was continuing my streak of good golf as I was rolling in putts from all over the place. That is something I noticed, the greens were impeccable even with the amount of rain they were soaking up; putts still rolled true.

(Image credit: Future)

We called it a day after nine and headed into the clubhouse where we were able to shower and get changed ahead of our flights home. The clubhouse itself was lovely with a panoramic view of the golf courses at Ballyliffin. The staff were extremely polite and the food was really good, washed down with a beautiful pint of Guinness. The perfect way to end a golf trip in Ireland.

(Image credit: Future)

It’s More Than Just Golf

(Image credit: Future)

I have been talking a lot about golf but there is plenty to do in Northern Ireland alongside it. You can experience breath taking scenes along the Causeway Coastal Route which takes you past the famous Giants Causeway, Dunluce Castle and the Glens of Antrim. Enjoy a stay at Bushmills and enjoy exploring the village, and maybe the whiskey as well.