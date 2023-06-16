Who Is Wyndham Clark's Girlfriend?

Wyndham Clark is a one-time winner on the PGA Tour, with the win coming at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. He got close at the 2020 Bermuda Championship but was beaten in a playoff by Brian Gay. Regardless he is a rising star in the game of golf but who is he currently going out with?

Well that is a tricky question to answer because Clark is someone who keeps his private life just that, private.

That being said we believe he is currently going out with a woman called Julia Kemmling. We are unsure when they met or when they started dating but we do know Kemmling attended Quinnipiac University, a private institution in Connecticut.

After attending the school and being a student athlete there, she also worked as the Women's Golf Assistant Coach. Eventually Quinnipiac women's golf head coach John O'Connor announced the hiring of Kemmling saying; "After considering numerous highly qualified candidates, I am very pleased that Julia will be re-joining our golf family now as a coach. Julia knows what it is to be an elite student-athlete and how to manage her time and will help our young team perform at their highest level."

Her profile on the Quinnipiac website gives a lot of detail into her performance as a student athlete. Here are some of her achievements;

The Connecticut native helped propel the Bobcats to back-to-back MAAC Championships in 2016 and 2017.

Kemmling finished fourth and higher in stroke average all three years (2015-17) for Quinnipiac.

She received All-MAAC Honors in 2016 and 2017.

Shot a season-best 75 (+3) at the NCAA Athens Regional second round on May 15, 2017, which stands as the best round in Quinnipiac NCAA Tournament competition.

Her 42 birdies in 2015-16 are the second-most for a freshman in program history and the second-most in a single season by any Quinnipiac athlete.

In 2015-16, Her 229 at the MAAC Championship was also the second-best 54-hole score in program history and her 149 over the first two rounds of the 2016 MAAC Championship broke the program's postseason 36-hole record.

We are yet to confirm if she is still in this role and if not, what she does now. For more information on Clark, learn about his caddie John Ellis.