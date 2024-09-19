Who Is Si Woo Kim’s Wife? Meet Ji Hyun Oh

Four-time PGA Tour winner Si Woo Kim is married to fellow pro golfer Ji Hyun Oh, with the couple tying the knot in 2022.

Oh is also a professional and has seven victories during her career on the Korean LPGA.

She seems to have taken a break from the game since getting married to Kim and having their first child.

The golfing power couple, who met in 2021, welcomed their son, Theo, to the world in February 2024.

Oh burst onto the golfing scene in South Korea when she finished eighth at the 2013 Korean Women’s Open as a teenage amateur. She would later win the Korean Women’s Open in 2018.

She turned pro in 2013, and played on the Dream Tour before eventually qualifying for the Korean LPGA in 2014.

In her rookie season on the KLPGA, Oh finished 64th on the money list, thanks to two ninth place finishes.

In 2015, Oh won her first title on tour at the ADT-Caps, and finished 17th on the money list.

Oh made her first LPGA Tour start in 2019 at the Kia Classic, where she failed to make the cut.

Since getting married in December 2022, Oh has been a constant presence of support for Kim while on tour.

A post shared by jihyun oh (@5_jihyunnnnn) A photo posted by on

A month after their wedding, Oh was in Honolulu with her husband to see him win the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kim’s fourth and most recent victory on the PGA Tour.

“She walked with me the whole time, and she gave me so much strength," Kim said of his wife after his win in Hawaii.

"There were some tense moments, but I was able to smile and relax whenever I saw her along the ropes. This was not an easy course to walk on, and I am thankful that she came here with me."

Oh said she put her own playing career on hold to support Kim.

"I plan on going to every tournament he plays," Oh said following Kim’s win at the Sony Open.

"I will now be Kim's wife, rather than a professional golfer. When we were dating, we had to spend so much time apart from each other. Now that we're married, I don't have to worry about being away from him. This is the happiest moment of my life."

A post shared by Siwoo kim (@siwookim_official) A photo posted by on

Oh showed that her golf game was still sharp at the 2023 Masters Par 3 Contest, showing off her smooth swing and hitting her approach close to two feet, beating her husband’s effort.

Kim shared a video of her shot on Instagram, saying: “Finally she debut @themasters par3 hit it close to 2feet.”