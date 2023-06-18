Who Is Ryutaro Nagano's Caddie?
We take a look at who currently carries the bag for the Japanese professional golfer.
Who Is Ryutaro Nagano's Caddie?
A player you may not have heard of, Ryutaro Nagano shot onto our screens at the 2023 US Open and has plied his trade as a professional golfer primarily on the Japan Tour. He is clearly well known in Japan though because he was a torch bearer at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and carried the torch through his hometown of Kumamoto. Regardless who currently carries his golf bag? Let's take a look.
The man who carries his bag is a man called Tomohiro Uemura. We are unsure when the pair specifically started working together but we do know for sure that Uemura has caddied for a couple of other Japanese professional golfers as well, such as Satoshi Kodaira and Hideto Tanihara.
Outside of this we do know that much about Uemura really but we believe he is quite the player himself, nearly winning the 2019 Turkish Airlines World Cup of Golf. The Grand Final, which featured 101 players from 70 countries around the world was played at the Cornelia Golf Club, Antalya, Turkey and Nagano topped his category. However Luke Zhao came out on top at the event.
Again, outside of this we do not have that much information on Nagano's caddie at the moment.
