7 Things You Didn't Know About Ryutaro Nagano

1. Ryutaro Nagano was born 6th May 1988 in Kumamoto, Japan

2. He turned professional in 2009 and is yet to win an Official World Golf Ranking event

3. Nagano plays on a range of Tours, with the 35-year-old plying his trade primarily on the Japan Tour

4. He has featured in a few PGA Tour events, finishing T39 at the 2021 ZOZO Championship

5. Prior to qualifying for the 2023 US Open, Nagano played in The 149th Open Championship at Royal St George's

6. He was a torch bearer at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and carried the torch through his hometown of Kumamoto

7. Although he hasn't won an OWGR event he has won a few professional titles, including the Toyota Cup