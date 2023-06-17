7 Things You Didn't Know About Ryutaro Nagano
Get to know experienced Tour pro, Ryutaro Nagano, a little bit better with these seven facts
7 Things You Didn't Know About Ryutaro Nagano
1. Ryutaro Nagano was born 6th May 1988 in Kumamoto, Japan
2. He turned professional in 2009 and is yet to win an Official World Golf Ranking event
3. Nagano plays on a range of Tours, with the 35-year-old plying his trade primarily on the Japan Tour
4. He has featured in a few PGA Tour events, finishing T39 at the 2021 ZOZO Championship
A post shared by Ryutaro Nagano (@ryutaro56)
A photo posted by on
5. Prior to qualifying for the 2023 US Open, Nagano played in The 149th Open Championship at Royal St George's
6. He was a torch bearer at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and carried the torch through his hometown of Kumamoto
7. Although he hasn't won an OWGR event he has won a few professional titles, including the Toyota Cup
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
11 US Open Records That Have Been Beaten Or Matched This Week
The records have been tumbling this week in Los Angeles, take a look at some of the notable ones...
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
LACC Director Of Golf Describes 'Special' Day As US Open Playing Marker
Tom Gardner, Los Angeles Country Club's Director of Golf, was paired with Ryan Fox for the third day of the US Open
By Matt Cradock • Published