Who Is Rose Zhang’s Caddie?

Rose Zhang may have only just turned professional in May but the young American already has plenty of experience alongside her in the form of her caddie, Jason Gilroyed.

Gilroyed, who grew up in Edmonton, Canada, has been caddying on the LPGA Tour since 1996. In that time, he has won 26 times, including four Major championships, and has worked with numerous world-class golfers including Rosie Jones, Cristie Kerr, Jessica Korda, Anna Nordqvist and Alison Lee.

Most recently, Gilroyed looped for Minjee Lee. The pair enjoyed a highly successful five-year partnership which included the Australian golfer’s two Major victories at the 2021 Evian Championship and the 2022 US Women’s Open. The pair split in February 2023 with Lee opting to partner with fellow Aussie Rance De Grussa.

Perhaps Gilroyed most infamous moment was when he was sacked midway through a round whilst caddying for Jessica Korda. The incident occurred in the third round of the 2013 US Women’s Open after an argument broke out between the pair at the start of the back nine.

In the end, Korda’s boyfriend, now husband Johnny DelPrete would take over the bag for the rest of the tournament with the American going on to finish the week at Sebonack in a tie for seventh.

Jason Gilroyed was on the bag for Minjee Lee's second Major championship at the 2022 US Women's Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having announced her attention to turn professional in May, Zhang chose to go with Gilroyed after the pair met at Stanford earlier in the year, playing a round at Pebble Beach - the site of the 2023 US Women’s Open - the next day.

Gilroyed was clearly left impressed, later saying on that round: “She shot 4 under pretty easily at 6am at Pebble when it was pretty cold. If I had to describe her game it would be more a Jin Young [Ko] . You know it’s going to be about precision.”

Ahead of her first professional start, Zhang noted Gilroyed’s experience as a major factor in her decision. “Im super pumped to have him,” she said speaking to Golf.com.

Rose Zhang tasted victory on her professional debut alongside Jason Gilroyed at the Mizuho Americas Open. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“He has so much experience with amazing players, he knows a lot inside the LPGA ropes and, for sure, he's going to be able to guide me through Tour life and what it is going to be all about. I really like him as a person.”

The pair’s partnership got off to the perfect start at their first event together when the 20-year-old became the first player to win an LPGA Tour event on professional debut since 1951 when she defeated fellow American Jennifer Kupcho in a playoff to win the Mizuho Americas Open in June.

In her first Major championship as a pro later that month, the duo also performed well with a T8 finish at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.