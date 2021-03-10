Get to know more about the world's top-ranked female golfer Jin Young Ko.

14 Things You Didn’t Know About Jin Young Ko

A winner at every level of professional golf and the current world number one, here are some things you didn’t know about Jin Young Ko.

1. She was born in Seoul, South Korea, on the 7th of July, 1995.

2. Ko started playing golf at the age of 7 and credits her parents as having the most influence on her career.

3. She turned pro in 2013.

4. Ko managed to play 114 consecutive holes without a bogey in 2019, beating Tiger Woods’ record of 110-holes in 2000.

5. In 2019 Ko had her finest year to date, winning two Major titles at the ANA Inspiration and Evian Championship. She also won a couple of other big events too.

6. In an interview with The Detroit News she said her favourite golf course is Thornberry Creek at Oneida in Wisconsin because it’s beautiful. She also said she loves the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California, and the Evian Resort Golf Club because they are the venues of her Major wins.

7. At the time of writing she has had seven victories on the LPGA to go along with 11 on the LPGA Tour of Korea.

8. Ko has nearly earned $6 million in official LPGA Tour earnings.

9. Her bagman is called Dave Brooker who is a legend on the LPGA caddie circuit. He has carried the bags for Lorena Ochoa, Suzann Pettersen, Paula Creamer and Grace Park in the past. The partnership came about when Ko’s agent contacted Brooker in 2019 and because he knew she was a fantastic player, he jumped at the chance. They have gone from strength to strength.

“There is limited chemistry only because of the language, but her golf English is very good,” he said to The Caddie Network. “We don’t exactly hang out off the golf course. She felt I could help her, and she trusted me from the get-go. There’s always been this level of trust.”

10. She is currently ranked as the number one female golfer in the world and is ranked 5th in the total weeks at world number one table. She is behind Lydia Ko, Inbee Park, Yani Tseng and Lorena Ochoa.

11. She loves blueberry cheesecake tarts and Korean braised ribs, especially if it is her mother’s cooking.

12. Her dog is called ‘Awesome’.

13. Ko likes listening to music from Ed Sheeran, John Legend and Maroon 5.

14. Her favourite city in the USA is Chicago and she loves Jeju Island in South Korea because it is by the ocean and there is so much to eat.