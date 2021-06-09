Here are some facts on the Major-winning Swedish professional golfer.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Anna Nordqvist

A multiple time winner on the LPGA, including two Major Championships, Anna Nordqvist has achieved a lot in the world of professional golf. She has also played on several Solheim Cup teams too.

How well do you know her? Take a look at these 10 facts on the Swedish professional.

1. Anna Maria Nordqvist was born on the 10th of June, 1987.

2. According to the LPGA Tour website Nordqvist first started playing golf at the age of 13. We also believe she played as many as seven different sports before deciding on golf.

3. She credits her family and Swedish national coaches Katarina Vangdal and Maria Bertilsk as the individuals most influencing her career.

4. Nordqvist had a successful amateur career in Europe and the United States. She was named Swedish Junior Player of the Year in 2004 and 2005. She was also named Swedish Amateur of the Year in 2005.

5. Nordqvist attended Arizona State University and whilst there she was named the 2007 Pacific Athletic Conference (Pac-10) Player of the Year.

6. She turned pro in December 2008.

7. To date she has had eight victories on the LPGA Tour and three on the Ladies European Tour.

8. Her very first win on the LPGA came at a Major, the McDonald’s LPGA Championship in 2009. Heading into the final round she had a two-shot lead and would win by four.

She collected her second Major victory at the 2017 Evian Championship in a playoff over Brittany Altomare.

9. According to her Arizona State University bio, her parents are called Urban and Maria. They work as a police officer and a pharmacist. Nordqvist also has two brothers called Mikael and Mattias.

10. Nordqvist has played on six Solheim Cup teams with an overall record of 12-9-2. In terms of overall result, she has been on the winning side three times.