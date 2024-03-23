15 Things You Didn't Know About Malia Nam

Malia Nam is an American professional golfer who made her LPGA Tour debut in 2024. A University of Southern California alum, Nam had a successful amateur career before earning her spot on the LPGA Tour in 2023 through Q-School.

Here, we get to know her a little better with these 15 facts...

(Image credit: Getty Images)

1. Lam was born in Kailua, Hawaii.

2. She began playing golf at the age of six after her mother, who was a member of the Mid-Pacific Country Club, gifted her a set of clubs. Soon after, she was enrolled in the same golf program where fellow-Hawaiian, Michelle Wie, got her start.

3. She attended Kaiser High School in Kailua, where she won the Oahu Interscholastic Association Golf Championship three times. She also earned a spot at the 2014 US Women’s Amateur while in high school.

4. Lam had a successful collegiate career at the University of Southern California, claiming nine top-10 finishes including a runner-up placing in her debut college event.

5. She was a first team All-American and was named 2019 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. She also represented the United States at the 2019 Arnold Palmer Cup and was a member of the three Pac-12 title-winning teams.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

6. She graduated from college in 2023 with a degree in communications.

A post shared by malia (@malia.nam) A photo posted by on

7. She competed at the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, and also reached the match play stage at the 2019 and 2020 US Women’s Amateurs.

8. In 2019, Lam underwent hip surgery to correct an issue that was inhibiting her on and off the course, leading to eight months of rehabilitation.

9. She earned her LPGA Tour card for the 2024 season after making it through all three stages of the LPGA Qualifying Tournament, finishing in a tie for 23rd.

10. She made the cut at her debut event on the LPGA Tour, finishing in a tie for 57th at the 2024 Drive-On Championship.

11. In her second career start on the tour, Lam claimed the lead after two rounds of the 2024 Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, thanks to rounds of 65 and 69 at the Palos Verdes Golf Club.

12. In a post on her Instagram page, she revealed that her favorite club is the driver. “Just a club I’ve always felt confident with ever since I was a little [kid],” she said.

A post shared by malia (@malia.nam) A photo posted by on

13. She is represented by Sterling Sports Management, which has clients like LPGA Tour stars Allisen Corpuz and Megan Khang.

14. Her hobbies include surfing, skating and painting.

15. She is sponsored by Ping, Anew Golf, Titleist and Footjoy.