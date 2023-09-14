Who Is Rasmus Højgaard’s Girlfriend?
The multiple DP World Tour winner is well supported when he plays
Rasmus Højgaard has enjoyed quite the start to his DP World Tour career with four victories coming in fairly quick time. Sadly for the young Dane, he didn’t do enough to impress Europe’s 2023 Ryder Cup captain, Luke Donald, who opted to pick his superstar brother, Nicolai, instead.
However, you imagine Rasmus might go to Italy to support his brother, especially given the biennial showdown is in Rome, the perfect city to visit when you’re in love.
In June, when Rasmus won the Made in Himmerland in his homeland, he was pictured holding the trophy – as well as his girlfriend, Julie Sander Danielsen, who wrapped her arms around the tearful winner.
It’s not known how long the young couple have been together, although they appear to go back several years.
It looks as though Højgaard has to compete for attention with his girlfriend's pet dog, but there are a number of pictures of them enjoying time together away from the golf course. According to her instagram account, Danielsen is based in Aarhus, a city in Denmark.
The Højgaard twins became the first brothers to win in back-to-back weeks on the European Tour, now DP World Tour, in 2021. A week after Rasmus won the European Masters, Nicolai triumphed at the Italian Open.
Quite clearly the brothers are close and enjoy sharing each other’s success. After Nicolai’s victory in Italy, he said: “I’m very happy that Rasmus, his girlfriend and my girlfriend were around watching.”
Rasmus appears to be more private when it comes to sharing details of what’s going on in his life away from the golf course. In fact, so far as Instagram is concerned, it’s mostly serious stuff: golf, golf and more golf.
Both Højgaards are similar in this way, which suggests that they’re sole focus right now is on racking up more professional golf titles. In other words, no wedding bells just yet.
