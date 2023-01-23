Who Is Mito Pereira’s Coach?

We believe Mito Pereira (opens in new tab) is currently coached by Eduardo Miquel who is the Coach-Director at the EM Academy. Miquel also coaches Joaquin Niemann (opens in new tab), a fellow Chilean and close friend of Pereira.

He has presented to the R&A on the development of golf academies and high performance players, both professional and amateurs. He also has a lot of respect in the game too as shown by the fact he is one of three coaches from South America recognized on the 2020 List of Best International Golf Coaches by Golf Digest.

From research it appears Miquel was quite the player himself after taking up the game at the age of 10. He turned professional in 2011 after having competed at a number of high levels in South American golf. Eventually he decided to become a golf coach because, he acknowledged in a World of Golf interview; "As a player I was always a perfectionist and I was very angry on the course. I had experience and technical knowledge and I always liked the idea of guiding the young players, helping them to be better." One moment this guidance was needed was during the 2022 PGA Championship where Pereira narrowly lost in dramatic fashion on the 18th hole.

Speaking after the disappointment Miquel said;

"The whole team helps him, not just me. Mito, Eugenio Lizama (his psychologist) and I are still in contact. Also his physical trainer and his wife, we always support him, support him. I think it’s been a super positive week for everyone."

"He said 'fuck the bad swing I made on the last hole'. I was a bit frustrated with the outcome of flag 18, but Mito has a strong attitude and personality. He stops quickly and tries to see the positive side of things. The truth is that I saw him calm."

