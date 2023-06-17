Who Is Min Woo Lee's Caddie?
We take a look at who currently carries the bag for the Australian golfer.
Who Is Min Woo Lee's Caddie?
Min Woo Lee is a player with two wins on the DP World Tour coming in 2020 at the ISPS Handa Vic Open, and then in 2021 at the Abrdn Scottish Open. His bagman has changed over that time but who currently has Lee's bag? We take a look here.
Lee's current bagman is a man called Stuart Davidson and he appears to have been part of the Australian's team for nearly a couple of years now. The earliest we can see Davidson is at the 2022 BMW BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. We are also a little unsure when and how the pair met but we believe Davidson has caddied for a number of years with players like Jamie Mcleary, Gavin Moynihan, Anton Karlsson and Jack Senior.
We don't really know that much about Davidson either but we do know he is from Scotland and is a Hearts fan (as you can see from the yardage book he is using in the image above)
Lee has had a couple of other caddies over the years as well. He worked with Sean Mcdonagh for a bit as well as a caddie called William Harke, the man pictured celebrating with Lee at the Scottish Open in 2021 above.
Harke has been a caddie for a long time now working with a long list of players including - Jonas Blixt, Peter Tomasulo, Peter Lonard, Aron Price, James Driscoll, Tom Gillis, Colt Knost, Chris Kirk. In fact he cites his greatest moment as a caddie working with Kirk to win the RSM Classic at Sea Island back in 2013.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel.
He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam's What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9 degrees)
Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter/Nike Air Zoom Infinity NEXT%/Cuater The Ringer/adidas Tour 360 22
-
-
