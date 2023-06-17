Who Is Min Woo Lee's Caddie?

Min Woo Lee is a player with two wins on the DP World Tour coming in 2020 at the ISPS Handa Vic Open, and then in 2021 at the Abrdn Scottish Open. His bagman has changed over that time but who currently has Lee's bag? We take a look here.

Lee's current bagman is a man called Stuart Davidson and he appears to have been part of the Australian's team for nearly a couple of years now. The earliest we can see Davidson is at the 2022 BMW BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. We are also a little unsure when and how the pair met but we believe Davidson has caddied for a number of years with players like Jamie Mcleary, Gavin Moynihan, Anton Karlsson and Jack Senior.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We don't really know that much about Davidson either but we do know he is from Scotland and is a Hearts fan (as you can see from the yardage book he is using in the image above)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lee has had a couple of other caddies over the years as well. He worked with Sean Mcdonagh for a bit as well as a caddie called William Harke, the man pictured celebrating with Lee at the Scottish Open in 2021 above.

Harke has been a caddie for a long time now working with a long list of players including - Jonas Blixt, Peter Tomasulo, Peter Lonard, Aron Price, James Driscoll, Tom Gillis, Colt Knost, Chris Kirk. In fact he cites his greatest moment as a caddie working with Kirk to win the RSM Classic at Sea Island back in 2013.