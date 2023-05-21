Who Is Michael Block's Caddie?

Michael Block caused a lot of headlines at the 2023 PGA Championship thanks to him being the only PGA Professional to make the cut. He shot several rounds in the 70's to make the weekend and was regularly on our television screens. He also took part in CBS' broadcast initiative in which a player plays a hole with with a microphone and talks to the commentators and analysts in the booth. But who carried his bag for the week as well? We've looked below.

All news is local: I am now pulling hard for Michael Block to win because his caddie, John Jackson, lives in Pacific Grove and is a full-time looper at Spyglass Hill!cc: @PebbleBeachGolfMay 19, 2023 See more

We believe the man carrying the bag for Block at the Major is John Jackson who reportedly lives in Pacific Grove. He is also a full-time caddie at Spyglass Hill as well which is a course we regularly see as part of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the PGA Tour.

Additionally we believe Jackson went to California State University, Monterey Bay which is a public university in Monterey County, California. Whilst there he played on the golf team for three years and was reportedly part of the team that won the NCAA Division II Men's Golf Championships in 2011. His team beat Lynn University from Florida 3-2 in the final.

We are yet to confirm how Jackson and Block started working together but in interviews it is clear the pair look to keep things light on the course. Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Jackson said they talk about everything besides golf.

“We’re talking about where we’re going to have dinner, what type of beer we’re going to have after the round,” Jackson says. “I’m definitely going with an IPA.”

It seems to be working and given the success so far, who knows, maybe they will team up again after the PGA Championship!