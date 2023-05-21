Who Is Michael Block's Caddie?
We take a look at who is carrying the bag for the PGA Professional at the 2023 PGA Championship.
Who Is Michael Block's Caddie?
Michael Block caused a lot of headlines at the 2023 PGA Championship thanks to him being the only PGA Professional to make the cut. He shot several rounds in the 70's to make the weekend and was regularly on our television screens. He also took part in CBS' broadcast initiative in which a player plays a hole with with a microphone and talks to the commentators and analysts in the booth. But who carried his bag for the week as well? We've looked below.
All news is local: I am now pulling hard for Michael Block to win because his caddie, John Jackson, lives in Pacific Grove and is a full-time looper at Spyglass Hill!cc: @PebbleBeachGolfMay 19, 2023
We believe the man carrying the bag for Block at the Major is John Jackson who reportedly lives in Pacific Grove. He is also a full-time caddie at Spyglass Hill as well which is a course we regularly see as part of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the PGA Tour.
Additionally we believe Jackson went to California State University, Monterey Bay which is a public university in Monterey County, California. Whilst there he played on the golf team for three years and was reportedly part of the team that won the NCAA Division II Men's Golf Championships in 2011. His team beat Lynn University from Florida 3-2 in the final.
We are yet to confirm how Jackson and Block started working together but in interviews it is clear the pair look to keep things light on the course. Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Jackson said they talk about everything besides golf.
“We’re talking about where we’re going to have dinner, what type of beer we’re going to have after the round,” Jackson says. “I’m definitely going with an IPA.”
It seems to be working and given the success so far, who knows, maybe they will team up again after the PGA Championship!
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel.
He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam's What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9 degrees)
Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter/Nike Air Zoom Infinity NEXT%/Cuater The Ringer/adidas Tour 360 22
