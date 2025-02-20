Who Is Max Greyserman's Caddie?

Max Greyserman left his college career at Duke University behind to join the professional ranks in 2017, but it took him some time to earn a PGA Tour card, with the majority of the early years of his pro career coming on the Korn Ferry Tour.

His patience was eventually rewarded when he earned a card via the Korn Ferry Tour Points List in 2023 after finishing ninth.

During that pivotal season, Greyserman’s caddie was James Moreno, and the pair continued working together in his rookie PGA Tour season.

He is a product of the Bandon Dunes caddie program in Oregon and clearly his experience rubbed off on Greyserman, because his maiden PGA Tour season was another one to remember, as he carded five top-10 finishes, including three as runner-up.

Another highlight of Greyserman’s year came when Moreno helped him navigate a path to the US Open via the grueling 36 holes of final qualifying. It was well worth it as he finished T21 at Pinehurst No.2 – his best finish in a Major.

Despite that promising start to his PGA Tour career, by the end of 2024, Greyserman had turned to a new caddie, Adam Parmer.

Parmer had been Tyson Alexander's caddie, with the pair teaming up in mid-2022. The following year, the two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner told Jacksonville.com that Parmer was particularly good at helping keep his temperament on an even keel. He said: "He's a very good dude, well-rounded, very likable by a lot of people. He keeps me in check when I'm acting like a baby out there. He has the green light to whip me back into shape."

Early in Parmer and Greyserman's partnership, it yielded results, with Greyserman finishing T2 at the Zozo Championship, followed immediately by fourth in the World Wide Technology Championship.

Another top-10 finish came early in 2025, with a T7 at The American Express, while Greyserman also climbed to a career-high of 34th in the world, as his partnership with Parmer continued to flourish.