Who Is Max Greyserman's Caddie?
After a spell with James Moreno, Max Greyserman's has turned to Adam Parmer as his PGA Tour career progresses
Max Greyserman left his college career at Duke University behind to join the professional ranks in 2017, but it took him some time to earn a PGA Tour card, with the majority of the early years of his pro career coming on the Korn Ferry Tour.
His patience was eventually rewarded when he earned a card via the Korn Ferry Tour Points List in 2023 after finishing ninth.
During that pivotal season, Greyserman’s caddie was James Moreno, and the pair continued working together in his rookie PGA Tour season.
He is a product of the Bandon Dunes caddie program in Oregon and clearly his experience rubbed off on Greyserman, because his maiden PGA Tour season was another one to remember, as he carded five top-10 finishes, including three as runner-up.
Another highlight of Greyserman’s year came when Moreno helped him navigate a path to the US Open via the grueling 36 holes of final qualifying. It was well worth it as he finished T21 at Pinehurst No.2 – his best finish in a Major.
Despite that promising start to his PGA Tour career, by the end of 2024, Greyserman had turned to a new caddie, Adam Parmer.
Parmer had been Tyson Alexander's caddie, with the pair teaming up in mid-2022. The following year, the two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner told Jacksonville.com that Parmer was particularly good at helping keep his temperament on an even keel. He said: "He's a very good dude, well-rounded, very likable by a lot of people. He keeps me in check when I'm acting like a baby out there. He has the green light to whip me back into shape."
Early in Parmer and Greyserman's partnership, it yielded results, with Greyserman finishing T2 at the Zozo Championship, followed immediately by fourth in the World Wide Technology Championship.
Another top-10 finish came early in 2025, with a T7 at The American Express, while Greyserman also climbed to a career-high of 34th in the world, as his partnership with Parmer continued to flourish.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
