Who Is Lydia Ko's Caddie?
Paul Cormack began caddying for Lydia Ko in the second half of 2023 – here’s what we know about him
Early in 2023 Lydia Ko made the shock announcement that she had split with her caddie, Derek Kistler.
The decision raised eyebrows because in the months leading up to it, she had been in some of the best form of her career, which was capped by a superb two-shot win over Leona Maguire at the season-closing CME Group Tour Championship, while she also regained the World No.1 spot.
Adding to the notion that Ko was back to her best were the Rolex Player of the Year award and Vare Trophy for low scoring average that came with her success.
Nevertheless, Ko opted to make the change, and Kistler began caddying on the PGA Tour for the likes of Lanto Griffin and Cameron Champ.
In the meantime, Ko turned to someone she had previously worked with, David Jones. The reunion began well, too, as the New Zealander began the year in style, winning the Aramco Saudi Ladies International with the promise of another year of dominance ahead.
However, it didn’t work out as planned, as Ko suffered a slump in form shortly afterwards that eventually saw her fall out of the world’s top 10. Whether that form persuaded Ko to make another change is unclear, but in the latter part of the 2023 season, she had Paul Cormack on the bag.
The Scot was educated at McLennan Community College and worked as a postman and bartender following college, before eventually playing professionally for around a decade. However, it was in caddying that he made his name.
Cormack was Swedish star Anna Nordqvist’s caddie for four years, and was alongside her as she claimed her third Major title at the 2021 AIG Women’s Open.
Following that victory, she had some warm words for her caddie, writing on Instagram: "Couldn't have done this without you @paulhcormack !! You have been there every single day for me the last 2,5+ years of working together and you never doubted me once and believed in me more than I believed in myself.
"You have seen all my struggles and you stayed positive when I couldn't. Sharing this with you means more than anything and you are the hardest working person I have met. Paul, you are the best!!"
Despite their success, the partnership came to an end in April 2023, when Cormack informed Nordqvist that he would begin caddying on the PGA Tour, and in the months that followed he was regularly seen on the bag for Kevin Chappell.
By September’s Kroger Queen City Championship, though, he was back on the LPGA Tour, this time with Ko, and by the BMW Ladies Championship the following month, she offered an emphatic reminder of her abilities with third.
The pair then enjoyed their first victory together as part of the winning team with PGA Tour star Jason Day at the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational.
Throughout her career, Ko has never been afraid to change her caddie when necessary. However, considering the early promise of her partnership with Cormack, she’ll be hopeful that 2024 brings more stability, as well as a return to her best form.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
