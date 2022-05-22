Who Is Lucas Herbert's Girlfriend?

Who is the Australian currently going out with? We take a look below.

Australian professional Lucas Herbert has won twice on the DP World Tour and once on the PGA Tour, resulting in a rise up the world golf rankings. Despite his profile rising in the world of golf, he seems to keep his private life just that, private. But as far as a partner goes, we believe he is currently going out with Maggie O'Shea, as both people appeared on each others Instagram's back in April at The Masters. O'Shea actually caddied for Herbert during the par-3 tournament.

Because of how private they both seem to keep their relationship, we do not know when or how the pair met, but the earliest instance of them appearing together on her Instagram is August 24th 2021.

Nor do we know that much about O'Shea herself although clearly she seems to occasionally follow Herbert to big events like The Masters and Arnold Palmer Invitational. 

