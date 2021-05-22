Nick Pugh has caddied on-and-off for Lucas Herbert for a number of years. Get to know him here.

Who Is Lucas Herbert’s Caddie?

We take a look at who carries the bag for the former European Tour winner.

Lucas Herbert’s current caddie, Nick Pugh, is one of the most established on the Tour, with a career spanning over 10 years.

Recognised by his beard, Pugh has been on the bag for a number of players, including Johannes Veerman, Jazz Janewattananond and Kurt Kitayama.

Pugh first caddied for Herbert in 2019, with their partnership being on-and-off ever since.

Herbert has had a number of different caddies throughout his career. In his debut season on the European Tour in 2018, he had experienced Scotsman, Craig Connelly on the bag.

He teamed-up with Connelly at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship following Connelly’s split from Martin Kaymer.

At the time, Herbert said this about the Scotsman: “Having Craig on my bag has definitely helped, he’s been on the bag of guys like Kaymer, Paul Casey and Monty and he’s seen just about every situation there is on a golf course.

“Outside of the shots, he’s a good guy to chat to. I’ll ask him about caddying around the world and playing different courses, about the players he’s worked for, little things that.”

Despite the good relationship, the pair split and Herbert moved on to John Rawlings, with the duo claiming Herbert’s maiden European Tour title at the 2020 Dubai Desert Classic.

Following the 2020 season, Pugh took over the bag, with the pair having a close bond. An example of this was at the 2019 ISPS Handa Vic Open, where Pugh had to walk the fairway with the bag over his head after providing a wrong yardage to Herbert.