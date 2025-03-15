Who Is J.J. Spaun's Wife?

J.J. Spaun has forged a successful career on the PGA Tour since earning his card in 2017, including victory in the 2022 Valero Texas Open.

Along the way, the American’s wife Melody Spaun has offered her support. The two met in Orange County, California through mutual friends, but Melody was far from impressed by Spaun’s choice of profession when they went on their first date.

At the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Spaun spoke to the media about his relationship with his wife, and explained that her knowledge of golf before they got to know each other was “none.”

He then elaborated on how their first date went, where he explained that his assumption that she would be impressed by his career choice was misplaced.

He said: “I was like, ‘Yeah, I'm a pro golfer,’ because I thought I was cool. But she's like, ‘I don't even know. What does that mean? Like, does that mean you're like rich or something?’ I was like, ‘No.’ And she's like, ‘I don't really care.’ And I was like, ‘All right.’ And we went like mini golfing or something and she's like, ‘This is lame.’”

If Melody’s interest in the game was zero when they met, Spaun insisted she is far more involved nowadays, including attending tournaments. She was there to support Spaun during the 2023 Hawaii event, which came years after she first went along to see him compete.

J.J Spaun won the 2022 Valero Texas Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spaun explained that Melody first went along to watch him at the Northern Trust Open (now the Genesis Invitational) in 2016. He said: “That was her first time coming out and watching me. She was like kind of intimidated by like everything. And I'm like, ‘This is the life you're going to live, get used to it.’

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even though it appears Melody still struggled to get to grips with Spaun’s career at that point, he admitted she had become far more aligned with it through the years. He added: “She's a 10. She's a 10. A 10. Like as far as like accepting the lifestyle.”

J.J. Spaun talked about his wife Melody at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite that, Spaun admitted Melody had imposed a five-hour rule on his practice sessions before the 2023 tournament, saying: “I was only allowed five hours a day by my wife,” before later adding: “She said, ‘Well, yeah, if you start missing some cuts we can adjust, we can add a couple hours there.’ This is, these are the conversations I have. I'm not even joking. I mean, this is how, our marriage, we don't, you know, it doesn't get too sideways. Happy wife, happy life.”

The couple, who married in 2019, also have two children together, having welcomed daughter Emerson Lili in 2020 and another daughter, Violet, in 2023.

A post shared by JJ (@jjspaun) A photo posted by on

JJ has also shown his appreciation for the importance of Melody in his life. On Instagram for Valentine’s Day in 2019, he wrote: “Happy Valentine’s Day to my laundrywoman, barista, travel agent, #1 supporter, and fiancée. Life would be too hard without you!”

A post shared by JJ (@jjspaun) A photo posted by on

He had a Mother’s Day message for her two years later, writing: “Happy Mother’s Day to the best mom in the world! Thank you for all you do for our little family.”

With Melody alongside him, Spaun appears to have the ideal support as his PGA Tour career continues to flourish.