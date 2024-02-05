Who Is Charles Howell III's Caddie?

LIV golfer Charles Howell III has a talented golfer on his bag, a former player by the name of Nickolas Jones, who won the California State Amateur in 2000.

According to The Caddie Network, Jones took up looping in 2014 and has worked with a number of players, including Daniel Summerhays, Shanshan Feng, Tyler Duncan, and Scott Piercy.

The former college golfer, who attended the University of Southern California, didn’t quite make a career out of playing, but as well as shining at college level, he also played in the 2005 US Open at Pinehurst, which he says is his greatest golf memory.

Sadly for Jones, he didn’t make the cut, a first-round 80 doing most of the damage. In round two, however, he restored some pride, with an eagle at the par-5 4th contributing towards a much tidier looking card.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alas, it wasn’t to be. Michael Campbell held off a certain Tiger Woods to land the trophy.

However, it’s easy to understand why playing at Pinehurst, which was not a course that offered too many birdies that year, would rank as one of the finest moments of Jones’ playing career.

Howell III might be his employer, but the American wouldn’t have a problem with Jones’ dream foursome – Woods, Arnold Palmer, and Jack Nicklaus.

So far as his caddying career goes, he said the RSM Classic in 2018, played at Sea Island, would be the number one highlight, which is where Howell III picked up his third PGA Tour title.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jones stayed with Howell III when he moved to LIV Golf, and the pair have continued to enjoy a winning partnership, with the Crushers GC player winning the LIV Golf Invitational in Mexico in 2023.

Despite loving his job and getting a front row seat to watching the best golf every week, Jones, who says his favorite course to caddie at is Riviera, admits that if he could choose an alternate career, it would be professional golfer.