Who Is Celine Boutier's Caddie?

Celine Boutier recently clinched her first Major title in front of a home crowd at the Evian Championship in France.

The 29-year-old orchestrated an emphatic victory at the Evian Resort Golf Club, marching down the fairway on the 18th during her final round to win by six shots.

It is her second victory this year, with her last triumph on the LPGA Tour coming in 2021 at the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer.

Since turning professional in 2017, she has paired up with several caddies, with Jeffrey Snow being her current man on the bag, notably carrying for her as she won at the Evian Championship.

Snow, who grew up in Massachusetts, began playing the sport when he was 12 and started caddying when he was 33.

The pair have only recently joined forces, with Boutier previously working with Collin Cann, who is currently carrying Georgia Hall's bag.

While it's unclear when the French golfer and Snow officially joined forces, they were pictured together at the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play in May of this year, before going on to taste Major success in July.

Snow also has experience working with other players on the LPGA Tour, notably helping guide Kim Hyo-joo into a playoff at the 2018 Women's US Open.

Speaking to the Professional Laddies Tour Caddies Association the American recalled the tournament as a career highlight.

"My best story would be the US Women's Open in 2018. Hyo Joo began the final round 6 shots behind leader Ariya Jutanugarn and was 7 shots back at the turn (after 9 holes)," he said.

"Hyo Joo shot the round of the day, a 5 under 67, and finished the day tied with Ariya and forcing a playoff.

"Although we didn't win in the end, having a chance to win the best tournament in Women's professional golf was something I will never forget."

On caddying on the LPGA, he added: "The thing I love most about caddying is the opportunity to be on the actual playing field and watching my player succeed. There is no other job like this."