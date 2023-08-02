Who Is Celine Boutier's Caddie?
The French golfer recently claimed her first Major at the Evian Championship
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Who Is Celine Boutier's Caddie?
Celine Boutier recently clinched her first Major title in front of a home crowd at the Evian Championship in France.
The 29-year-old orchestrated an emphatic victory at the Evian Resort Golf Club, marching down the fairway on the 18th during her final round to win by six shots.
It is her second victory this year, with her last triumph on the LPGA Tour coming in 2021 at the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer.
Since turning professional in 2017, she has paired up with several caddies, with Jeffrey Snow being her current man on the bag, notably carrying for her as she won at the Evian Championship.
Snow, who grew up in Massachusetts, began playing the sport when he was 12 and started caddying when he was 33.
The pair have only recently joined forces, with Boutier previously working with Collin Cann, who is currently carrying Georgia Hall's bag.
While it's unclear when the French golfer and Snow officially joined forces, they were pictured together at the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play in May of this year, before going on to taste Major success in July.
Snow also has experience working with other players on the LPGA Tour, notably helping guide Kim Hyo-joo into a playoff at the 2018 Women's US Open.
Speaking to the Professional Laddies Tour Caddies Association the American recalled the tournament as a career highlight.
"My best story would be the US Women's Open in 2018. Hyo Joo began the final round 6 shots behind leader Ariya Jutanugarn and was 7 shots back at the turn (after 9 holes)," he said.
"Hyo Joo shot the round of the day, a 5 under 67, and finished the day tied with Ariya and forcing a playoff.
"Although we didn't win in the end, having a chance to win the best tournament in Women's professional golf was something I will never forget."
On caddying on the LPGA, he added: "The thing I love most about caddying is the opportunity to be on the actual playing field and watching my player succeed. There is no other job like this."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. He is regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy and uses his background, having written extensively on golf in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
Having obtained a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool, Ed has recently changed paths into journalism and just last year achieved his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
He has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including Premier League managers, All Blacks Coaches and Grand Slam tennis superstars. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. And when he's not writing for Golf Monthly, you'll find him producing news and feature articles for the MailOnline's sports desk, where he covers everything from football to rugby union.
During his weekends off, you'll likely find Ed heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs with his friends, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club in Surrey. Ed also plays the saxophone, can tell you some pretty terrible dad jokes and can knock up a very tasty carbonara!
-
-
How Ellesse Are Challenging On Course Tradition With Bold And Daring Style
The iconic ski and tennis apparel brand has been making waves in the golf world over recent years
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'Awesome News' - Mickelson Reacts To Tiger Joining PGA Tour Policy Board
Phil Mickelson says Tiger Woods joining the PGA Tour Policy Board is "awesome news" as a sign of the players having more say in their own future
By Paul Higham Published
-
Celine Boutier What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of French professional golfer Celine Boutier.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
11 Things You Didn't Know About Celine Boutier
Get to know Solheim Cup and multiple-time LPGA Tour winner, Celine Boutier, better with these facts
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
11 Things You Didn't Know About Lee Hodges
Here are 11 facts about American professional golfer, Lee Hodges
By Ben Fleming Published
-
15 Things You Didn’t Know About The Solheim Cup
All you need to know about the biennial tournament held between the best female players from the US and Europe
By Mike Hall Published
-
Why The AIG Women’s Open Is Not On A Links Course
The men's Open Championship is played exclusively on links courses - but this is not the case for the women's tournament
By Michael Weston Published
-
Billy Horschel Reveals He’s Changed His Mind Over FedEx Cup Playoffs Spots
The 2014 FedEx Cup champion finds himself 119th in the standings with only the top 70 set to advance
By Michael Weston Published
-
More Joint Events Would Be 'Really Beneficial' For Golf - Nelly Korda
Nelly Korda recently attended Wimbledon, and thinks joint Major Championships, as seen in tennis, could work
By Michael Weston Published
-
Injured Open Hero Tom Kim 'Gutted' To Miss PGA Tour Title Defense
After playing through the pain at Hoylake, the Open runner-up is now set for a period of rest
By Michael Weston Published