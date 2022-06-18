Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Who Is Aaron Wise's Girlfriend?

Aaron Wise's girlfriend is called Reagan Trussell who actually kind of went viral back in 2018 when Wise won his 1st PGA Tour event, the AT&T Byron Nelson. After going out to celebrate with him on the 18th green, they embraced and it appeared Wise went in for a kiss, which Trussell seemed to reject!

Is a check worth $1,386,000 enough to help Aaron Wise forget about getting friend zoned on TV? pic.twitter.com/njoLzXmNlvMay 21, 2018 See more

"So my girlfriend actually flew in Sunday morning and it was a total surprise she was coming," Wise told GolfDigest.com. "She waited, she kinda hid around the golf course so I wouldn't see her and she just wanted to surprise me on the 18th green. We were just all so shocked, she was excited, I was excited, and in the moment she was kind of telling me what she had to do so I couldn't see it and for the moment to be the way she wanted, and I kinda went in for a little kiss there and she didn't even recognize it because she was too excited in the moment. It's definitely been made a lot of. It's funny, we're rolling with it."

"It's definitely kind of weird to see myself in the tabloids like that, but it's all in good fun," Wise went on to say. "And you know, a first win is not supposed to go perfectly, so if that's the only thing I messed up, I'll take it."

He told Golf.com, “Yeah, I been giving her some sh*t about that. A lot has been made about that. It’s really nothing. Like I was saying, she was just so excited to surprise me. I was kind of ruining the surprise a little bit that she was shocked, and she didn’t even see me go in for the kiss. No hard feelings at all. We love each other a ton and we’re great. It was a funny moment that I think we’ll always be able to look back at, but that’s all it really was.”

We believe the pair met whilst they both attended the University of Oregon. Whilst there, Trussell spent four years as a member of the acrobatics and tumbling team, according to the Ducks website. She helped lead the team to four NCATA tournaments and they were runners-up three times.

At the moment she lives with Wise in Las Vegas reportedly, and she works in real estate. She wrote on Linkedin, “I graduated with an Economics major and Business minor at the University of Oregon while also being a dedicated member of the Acrobatics and Tumbling team. I am working at Windermere Excellence as a Realtor.”