Who Is Aaron Wise's Caddie?
Who currently carries the bag for American Aaron Wise? We take a look here
Aaron Wise currently has a man called Brian Dilley on the bag. Dilley has been a caddie for many years now and has worked on both the PGA Tour, and LPGA Tours with several players. For example Dilley has previously caddied for the likes of Suzanne Pettersen and Gerina Piller, with the majority of his successes coming on the LPGA and LET Tours.
Dilley was on the bag for Pettersen during some of her most successful seasons. During 2013, he was part of five worldwide wins, including Pettersen's second Major scalp, the Evian Championship.
Dilley also worked on the bag of Billy Horschel (opens in new tab) for a while as well but they split back in 2021. They won the 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay together but would split we believe between March and September of that year as Horschel would go on to work with Mark Fulcher (opens in new tab).
As far as previous caddies go, Wise has worked with Jose Campra before. We believe he was born in Argentina and caddied since 2008 and for several South American players including Fabrizio Zanotti, Angel Cabrera and Emiliano Grillo.
We are unsure when they first started working together, and when it ended but Wise always seems to go back to Dilley so if Dilley became available that would explain why he came back onto the bag of Wise.
Campra has said his favorite course to caddie at is PGA National and favorite course to play is Shinnecock Hills.
