Which Golfers Have Previously Won The Ben Hogan Award?

The Ben Hogan Award is one of the most prestigious in college golf and, throughout its history, a number of big names have won it and forged great careers

Jon Rahm holds the Ben Hogan Award after winning it in 2015
It's no secret that many of the best golfers attended college, with the likes of Jack Nicklaus Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson just some of the golf stars who were present at college before making their way in the professional ranks.

Obviously, there are plenty of events to be won in college, with one of the most prestigious being the Ben Hogan Award. It's an accolade which is given to the best college golfer in the United States.

Chris Kirk celebrates his Ben Hogan Award in 2007

Introduced in 1990, the award was initially given to a player exhibiting excellence in academia, as well as college golf. In 2001, Friends of Golf (FOG) and the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA), who select the winner, revised the criteria to accurately reflect Tom Harmon’s original idea for the Ben Hogan Award.

Harmon was the creator of the award and a long-time friend of Hogan's. He was also a former American Footballer and winner of the Heisman Trophy, which is awarded annually to the top player in college football.

The Ben Hogan Award ceremony is staged at Colonial Country Club, also known as Hogan's Alley, and since 2005 the winner of the Ben Hogan Award is given a place in the field for next year’s championship.

Throughout its history, a number of recognized players have picked up the award and, in this piece, we have taken a look at some of the best, as a near 70 PGA Tour wins have been picked up by previous recipients.

Included in the previous winners are Jon Rahm, who won it back-to-back for the first time in 2015 and 2016. The Spaniard was joined by Ludvig Aberg in 2022 and 2023, as the Swede joined Rahm as the only back-to-back winner of the trophy.

Other notable Ben Hogan Award winners include Ryder Cup players Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland and Hunter Mahan, as well as a number of former PGA Tour winners.

Below, we have taken a look at the full list of the Ben Hogan Award winners.

YearPlayerCollege
2024Jackson KoivunAuburn
2023Ludvig AbergTexas Tech
2022Ludvig AbergTexas Tech
2021John PakFlorida State
2020Sahith TheegalaPepperdine
2019Viktor HovlandOklahoma State
2018Doug GhimTexas
2017Maverick McNealyStanford
2016Jon RahmArizona State
2015Jon Rahm Arizona State
2014Patrick RodgersStanford
2013Chris WilliamsWashington
2012Patrick CantlayUCLA
2011Peter UihleinOklahoma State
2010Nick TaylorWashington
2009Kyle StanleyClemson
2008Rickie FowlerOklahoma State
2007Chris KirkGeorgia
2006Matt EveryFlorida
2005Ryan MooreUNLV
2004Bill HaasWake Forest
2003Ricky Barnes & Hunter MahanArizona & Oklahoma State
2002D.J. TrahanClemson
2001Wil CollinsNew Mexico
2000Chris JamesOklahoma State
1999Steve Friesen Nebraska
1998Jamie BroceBall State
1997Jeff Fahrenbruch Texas
1996Mark WilsonNorth Carolina
1995 Trip Kuehne Oklahoma State
1994William BlackmonAuburn
1993 Marten Olander Alabama
1992Jon Lindquist Gustavus Adolphus College
1991Brian BridgesKent State
1990Kevin WentworthOklahoma State
