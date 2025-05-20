Hogan’s Alley: Why Ben Hogan Is Synonymous With Colonial Country Club

There are some courses that are built for certain professionals, with one of the most famous combinations of player and course being Ben Hogan and Colonial Country Club.

Claiming five victories around the layout in his home State of Texas, Hogan's influence on Colonial Country Club was so strong that it's even now dubbed 'Hogan's Alley.'

His first victory in the event came in the very first tournament which, at the time, was named the Colonial National Invitation.

Part of his incredible 1946 season, the nine-time Major winner shot a final round 65 to win by a single stroke and, just 12 months later, he defended the title by matching his one-under-par tournament score from the year before.

Although he then didn't claim the event's title for a few years, he went back-to-back once again in 1952 and 1953. That fourth victory came in the same year as Hogan claimed The Masters, US Open and Open Championship in a three-Major season.

After his victory, Hogan then claimed a fifth and final title in 1959 at the age of 47. It was the first Colonial National Invitation to go to playoff, with Hogan defeating Fred Hawkins after firing an 18-hole 69 on Monday, while Hawkins could only finish with a 73.

The victory in 1959 was his final ever win on the Tour and, while playing and, subsequently, retiring from professional golf, the Career Grand Slam winner was an active member of Colonial, even calling it his "home course."

In fact, there's a 7-foot bronze statue of Hogan on its grounds, while the clubhouse is full of Hogan memorabilia, including a Hogan Room that contains various video footage and trophies.

Hogan's influence on the game is clear to see and one of the examples of his impact is the Ben Hogan Award, which goes to the most outstanding amateur collegiate golfer in the US over the last 12 months.

In 2025, Luke Clanton claimed that honor and, in a ceremony at Colonial Country Club, a place in the Charles Schwab Challenge field, which takes place 22nd - 25th May.

Ben Hogan's Wins At Colonial Country Club

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Year

Score

Margin Of Victory

1946

-1

One Stroke

1947

-1

One Stroke

1952

-1

Four Strokes

1953

+2

Five Strokes

1959

+5

Playoff

