Which Golfers Are One Away From The Career Grand Slam?

The four men's golf Majors are the pinnacle of the sport, and winning just one of them is as big an achievement as there is - but winning all four is something truly special.

Just think about how long golf has been around, how long the four Majors have been around - and the fact that only five male golfers have completed the career Grand Slam shows what a monumental achievement it is.

And there are just three golfers who are even close to joining Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only ones to have completed the career Grand Slam.

It's only Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth who have won three of the four Majors, and needing just one more to achieve golf's Holy Grail.

Some big names have come close, with the great Walter Hagen just missing the Masters in his 11 Majors and another legend in Tom Watson just missing the PGA Championship from his eight-Major haul.

San Snead was a US Open away from a Grand Slam, likewise Arnold Palmer with the PGA Championship and Lee Trevino the Masters.

WHICH GOLFERS ARE ONE SHORT OF THE CAREER GRAND SLAM?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy

Majors: US Open (2011), PGA Championship (2012, 2014), Open Championship (2014)

Needs: The Masters

We all know the story now, that Rory McIlroy just needs to slip on that Green Jacket at Augusta to complete the Grand Slam he seemed certain to win after collecting two Majors in 2014 to take his tally to four.

It's so ironic that it was at The Masters that McIlroy should have won his first Major in 2011 when he was running away with it before that famous collapse.

The pressure has been too much ever since, even though Augusta suits his game and he's had seven top 10s there since, he's never quite managed to give it a proper run on Sunday.

Being the first Major of the year doesn't help, as the build-up starts early and is huge heading down Magnolia Lane - and in 2024 it'll be a decade since his last Major and the pressure will be ramped up again.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth

Majors: Masters (2015), US Open (2015), Open Championship (2017)

Needs: PGA Championship

Jordan Spieth burst onto the scene and could've won The Masters in his first three appearances, coming second on his debut, winning on his second try and then walking it on his third only for that epic collapse on the 12th.

He won back-to-back Majors in 2015 at Augusta and the US Open, before adding the Open in stunning styles at Royal Birkdale after that impromptu visit to the driving range on the final day.

The PGA Championship still eludes him though, with two top threes to his name so far but the Wanamaker Trophy still just out of his grasp.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson

Majors: Masters (2004, 2006, 2010), PGA Championship (2005, 2021), Open Championship (2013)

Needs: US Open

Another well-known story is Phil Mickelson's one-sided love affair with the US Open, a story of unrequited love that the left-hander has for the tournament, but one that's always just spurned his advances.

He's played in the US Open 32 times and come in an agonising second a total of six times, on numerous occasions looking like having his dream come true only to let it slip down the stretch.

Mickelson's running out of chances, but he still has a few opportunities to play in the US Open and if there's one player you wouldn't put it past to pull a shock win out of the fire, it's him.