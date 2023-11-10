Which Golfers Are One Away From The Career Grand Slam?
Only five men have completed the career Grand Slam, but who are the three players who are just one win away from joining them?
The four men's golf Majors are the pinnacle of the sport, and winning just one of them is as big an achievement as there is - but winning all four is something truly special.
Just think about how long golf has been around, how long the four Majors have been around - and the fact that only five male golfers have completed the career Grand Slam shows what a monumental achievement it is.
And there are just three golfers who are even close to joining Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only ones to have completed the career Grand Slam.
It's only Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth who have won three of the four Majors, and needing just one more to achieve golf's Holy Grail.
Some big names have come close, with the great Walter Hagen just missing the Masters in his 11 Majors and another legend in Tom Watson just missing the PGA Championship from his eight-Major haul.
San Snead was a US Open away from a Grand Slam, likewise Arnold Palmer with the PGA Championship and Lee Trevino the Masters.
WHICH GOLFERS ARE ONE SHORT OF THE CAREER GRAND SLAM?
Rory McIlroy
Majors: US Open (2011), PGA Championship (2012, 2014), Open Championship (2014)
Needs: The Masters
We all know the story now, that Rory McIlroy just needs to slip on that Green Jacket at Augusta to complete the Grand Slam he seemed certain to win after collecting two Majors in 2014 to take his tally to four.
It's so ironic that it was at The Masters that McIlroy should have won his first Major in 2011 when he was running away with it before that famous collapse.
The pressure has been too much ever since, even though Augusta suits his game and he's had seven top 10s there since, he's never quite managed to give it a proper run on Sunday.
Being the first Major of the year doesn't help, as the build-up starts early and is huge heading down Magnolia Lane - and in 2024 it'll be a decade since his last Major and the pressure will be ramped up again.
Jordan Spieth
Majors: Masters (2015), US Open (2015), Open Championship (2017)
Needs: PGA Championship
Jordan Spieth burst onto the scene and could've won The Masters in his first three appearances, coming second on his debut, winning on his second try and then walking it on his third only for that epic collapse on the 12th.
He won back-to-back Majors in 2015 at Augusta and the US Open, before adding the Open in stunning styles at Royal Birkdale after that impromptu visit to the driving range on the final day.
The PGA Championship still eludes him though, with two top threes to his name so far but the Wanamaker Trophy still just out of his grasp.
Phil Mickelson
Majors: Masters (2004, 2006, 2010), PGA Championship (2005, 2021), Open Championship (2013)
Needs: US Open
Another well-known story is Phil Mickelson's one-sided love affair with the US Open, a story of unrequited love that the left-hander has for the tournament, but one that's always just spurned his advances.
He's played in the US Open 32 times and come in an agonising second a total of six times, on numerous occasions looking like having his dream come true only to let it slip down the stretch.
Mickelson's running out of chances, but he still has a few opportunities to play in the US Open and if there's one player you wouldn't put it past to pull a shock win out of the fire, it's him.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
