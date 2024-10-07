What Is The NCAA?

Some of the world’s best players found their way to the professional game after successful US college careers, often under the jurisdiction of the NCAA, but what is it?

The NCAA is an acronym for National Collegiate Athletic Association – an Indianapolis-based non-profit organization founded in 1906.

It oversees athletics at around 1,100 schools, colleges and universities in the US, with programs for over 500,000 students. The system has three divisions – Division I, Division II and Division III – each with their own remits and limitations.

Division I and II can offer scholarships to athletes pursuing a particular sport, but the former generally applies to larger schools. Division III schools, which are also generally smaller than Division I schools, can’t offer the scholarships.

Golf is far from the only sport that the NCAA system covers, with pursuits including rugby, soccer, football and basketball, as well as more niche sports including skiing and volleyball, all coming under its banner.

The NCAA oversees college golf at many US universities (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s worth noting that the NCAA isn’t the only organization responsible for the athletics programs for college athletes in the US, either, with separate bodies including the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics), NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association) and USCAA (United States Collegiate Athletic Association), all of which offer golf championships.

However, they often – though not always – act as a stepping stone for an athlete to join a college with an NCAA program.

There are NCAA golf championships for men and women in all three divisions, but the Division I Golf Championships are the top annual competitions in US collegiate golf.

Auburn Tigers won the 2024 men's NCAA Division I Golf Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not surprisingly, Division I offers the clearest pathways to the professional game, with opportunities often arising for those who excel in its championships. A strong performance throughout the season can also lead to All-American status, which raises a player’s profile considerably and attracts opportunities including invitations to tournaments.

Division I players also often play in prestigious amateur events, including the US Amateur and the Walker Cup. The top men’s NCAA Division I golfers can also earn opportunities via the PGA Tour University.

Many of those pathways aren’t limited to Division I golfers, with players in Division II and III all having similar opportunities. However, they are likely to be more limited given the lower profile and standard.

Stanford's Rose Zhang won the individual title in the 2023 women's NCAA Division I Golf Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Over the years, the NCAA system has helped many players go on to top professional careers, including the likes of Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Lorena Ochoa, Michelle Wie and Rose Zhang, as it continues to play a pivotal role in the early careers of some of the game’s biggest stars.