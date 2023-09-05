Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

What Is Sepp Straka's Net Worth?

Sepp Straka is currently estimated to have a net worth of around $2 million but of course this is just an estimate. Given the combination of career earnings, along with sponsorships and off the course money, this could be a lot higher or lower. Things we can be certain of regarding Straka is how much money he has won out on Tour which currently sits around the $13 million mark. He has played over 140 events on the PGA Tour and has made the cut over 80 times. He has had 11 top-5 finishes, 17 top-10 finishes and has won twice.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of winning, Straka's two wins came at the 2022 Honda Classic, and 2023 John Deere Classic, where he would win $1,440,000 and $1,332,000 respectively. He has also lost in playoffs twice on the PGA Tour both of which came in 2022 at the FedEx St Jude Championship and Sanderson Farms Championship. For the former he won $1,635,000 and the latter $861,100.

He has also had two top-10s in Majors, both of which came in 2023. He came T7 at the PGA Championship, winning $555,000, and then he came T2 at The Open Championship collecting a cheque for $1,084,625. Off the back of his stellar play he also made the 2023 Ryder Cup team for Europe so this undoubtedly had a big impact on his net worth as well.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of sponsors, Straka has a few at the moment, chief among which are Srixon and Cleveland, which means he uses irons, wedges, ball and bag from them.

Other sponsors include symplr, a brand that specializes in healthcare operations software and services, OneStream Software and a cyber security company Conceal.io. Additionally Straka wears Sqairz golf shoes and Mizzen+Main apparel.

For more content on the Australian, see Straka's what's in the bag setup or learn more about his caddie Duane Bock here.