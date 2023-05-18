What Is Hideki Matsuyama's Net Worth?
We take a look at how much the Japanese Masters champion is currently worth.
Hideki Matsuyama (opens in new tab) is a Major winner, a multiple-time PGA Tour winner, a player with victories all over the world, and he has reached as number two in the world rankings. Not to mention he has played in several Presidents Cups. We can agree then that he has achieved a lot in the game but how much is he worth? Let's take a look.
A specific number is hard to estimate given how global Matsuyama is as a golf star, but it is reportedly in the region of $35 million.
Matsuyama has made over $40 million in PGA Tour career earnings which puts him inside the top-20. He has had eight wins on the PGA Tour, the first of which came back in 2014 at the Memorial Tournament. He beat Kevin Na in a playoff to win $1,160,000.
He has won the Waste Management Phoenix Open twice, in 2016 and 2017 which earned him roughly $3.3m. He has then won two WGC events which came with $1.6 million cheques too. But his biggest win to date came at the 2021 Masters Tournament.
He managed to see off Will Zalatoris to win the Green Jacket and $2,070,000 in the process. Additionally this win resulted in many speculating what impact this could have on golf in Japan and according to sports marketing expert Bob Dorfman; "Barring any career-ending injury or scandal, I'd say a Masters win is easily worth $600 million for Matsuyama," he told Sportico. Whether this has or will happen remains to be seen but Matsuyama's win at Augusta National was impactful.
Speaking of sponsors, Hideki has a reasonable list of partnerships with companies at the moment. Starting with his clubs and ball, Hideki mostly uses Srixon throughout his golf bag as well as Asics shoes. He then wears Descente apparel.
Away from his setup, Matsuyama also has sponsorships with Lexus, NTT Data and Nomura.
For content on Hideki, learn about his caddie Shota Hayafuji (opens in new tab), or who his wife (opens in new tab) is as well.
