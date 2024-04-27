What Clothing Does Anthony Kim Wear?
Kim announced his return to men's professional golf in February 2024, with the American donning Extracurricular apparel
After not featuring in a competitive tournament for 12 years, Anthony Kim returned to the sport at LIV Golf Jeddah, with the American sending shockwaves through the golf world.
Despite not producing many great results, Kim has shown old glimpses of himself at tournaments and, at LIV Golf Adelaide, the three-time PGA Tour winner was seen promoting his own apparel line from clothing brand, Extracurricular.
Founded in 2021 by Chris Rosaasen, former CEO of TravisMathew, the company provides the apparel for LIV Golf team, 4Aces, winners of the 2022 and 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship.
Speaking about the creation of the brand, Rosaasen stated: "I wanted to do it one more time; make it different than TravisMathew. More of a classic vibe, JFK meets Steve McQueen. Extracurricular is built on playing, exploring, having fun and looking sharp in our ultimate pursuit of living the good life."
Along with the 4Aces clothing, Extracurricular are the official apparel providers for Kim, with the American influential in the designs as Kim posted pictures to both his X/Twitter and Instagram accounts during LIV Golf's Adelaide tournament.
Worked on designs w the @excrgolf team. Big thank u to team for supporting me and my ideas. @livgolf_league #grateful pic.twitter.com/6prlNshWc3April 25, 2024
As the young kids say these day-DRIP@excrgolf https://t.co/kyTxk5TXfr pic.twitter.com/Y6gTYrhyjHApril 26, 2024
Amongst the items available are hats with AK on them, in relation to Kim's initials. Along with the headwear, there are various polo tops including ones that have 'Girl Dad' on them.
In 2022, Kim and his wife, Emily, welcomed their daughter Bella into the world, with Kim crediting Bella's birth and the opportunity and responsibility of becoming a father as the most important and positive development of his life. Speaking at LIV Golf Miami, Kim stated: “Whether I make a 15 or whether I make a 3, my daughter is still going to want to eat strawberry ice cream, and I’m going to do that with her. That’s the most fun part of my day.
"When she was born, she came a few months early and the fight that she went through was hard to watch. In that moment, I realized that I had to change my life and the things that I'm doing if I'm going to be able to support her, not financially but emotionally and just be there for her."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
