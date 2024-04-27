What Clothing Does Anthony Kim Wear?

After not featuring in a competitive tournament for 12 years, Anthony Kim returned to the sport at LIV Golf Jeddah, with the American sending shockwaves through the golf world.

Despite not producing many great results, Kim has shown old glimpses of himself at tournaments and, at LIV Golf Adelaide, the three-time PGA Tour winner was seen promoting his own apparel line from clothing brand, Extracurricular.

Kim during LIV Golf Miami (Image credit: Getty Images)

Founded in 2021 by Chris Rosaasen, former CEO of TravisMathew, the company provides the apparel for LIV Golf team, 4Aces, winners of the 2022 and 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship.

Speaking about the creation of the brand, Rosaasen stated: "I wanted to do it one more time; make it different than TravisMathew. More of a classic vibe, JFK meets Steve McQueen. Extracurricular is built on playing, exploring, having fun and looking sharp in our ultimate pursuit of living the good life."

Along with the 4Aces clothing, Extracurricular are the official apparel providers for Kim, with the American influential in the designs as Kim posted pictures to both his X/Twitter and Instagram accounts during LIV Golf's Adelaide tournament.

Worked on designs w the @excrgolf team. Big thank u to team for supporting me and my ideas. @livgolf_league #grateful pic.twitter.com/6prlNshWc3April 25, 2024

As the young kids say these day-DRIP@excrgolf https://t.co/kyTxk5TXfr pic.twitter.com/Y6gTYrhyjHApril 26, 2024

Amongst the items available are hats with AK on them, in relation to Kim's initials. Along with the headwear, there are various polo tops including ones that have 'Girl Dad' on them.

In 2022, Kim and his wife, Emily, welcomed their daughter Bella into the world, with Kim crediting Bella's birth and the opportunity and responsibility of becoming a father as the most important and positive development of his life. Speaking at LIV Golf Miami, Kim stated: “Whether I make a 15 or whether I make a 3, my daughter is still going to want to eat strawberry ice cream, and I’m going to do that with her. That’s the most fun part of my day.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"When she was born, she came a few months early and the fight that she went through was hard to watch. In that moment, I realized that I had to change my life and the things that I'm doing if I'm going to be able to support her, not financially but emotionally and just be there for her."