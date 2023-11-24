What Are Tiger Woods' Stock Yardages?

He's one of the greats of the game, a 15-time Major champion and 82-time winner on the PGA Tour, but just how far does Tiger Woods hit each club?

Woods has got all the shots, hitting high cuts, looping draws and, most famously, the low stinger, so for him perhaps stock yardages don't mean so much.

He's always been more of a feel player than the more robotic numbers men, but that doesn't mean he hasn't spent hours and hours working out just how far each club in the bag goes.

According to the latest information on Woods' stock yardages - Golf Digest published them before The Match in 2022 - Tiger hits his driver just under the 300-yard mark at 295.

Considering all the surgeries he's had and the limited mobility, not to mention his advancing years, that's still a pretty decent effort - but still way below Rory McIlroy who led the PGA Tour last year with an average of 326.3.

There's also wind conditions and course conditions that can have an impact on driving distances, so considering the PGA Tour average last season was 299.9 then Woods was not too far off at all.

And he can go a lot longer than that when he needs to. He bombed one 364 yards at Riviera at the 2023 Genesis Invitational, where he was keeping up with playing partner Rory McIlroy and regularly outdriving Justin Thomas.

“I put my driver up a click in loft at the start of the week, I might have to turn it back down again. I don't like him [Woods] hitting it by me," McIlroy said during the Genesis Invitational.

With regular gapping between clubs as you'd expected, there's nothing out of the ordinary about Woods' stock yardages, but as we've said with him it's always been all about his shot making abilities.

Woods has some of the best hands we've seen in golf, and not only can they conjure up some short game magic but also helps shot shaping with the longer clubs.

