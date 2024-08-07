Wei-Ling Hsu Facts: 12 Things To Know About The Taiwanese Pro Golfer

Wei-Ling Hsu hits an iron shot at the 2024 Amundi Evian Championship
Wei-Ling Hsu is an LPGA Tour player who can count herself as a double Olympian through 2024. Discover more about her with these facts regarding her life and pro golf career so far.

Wei-Ling Hsu Facts

1. Hsu was born on October 20, 1994 in Taipei, Taiwan's capital city.

2. According to the LPGA Tour, she is just 5'2" (157cm) tall.

3. Hsu began playing golf at the age of seven.

4. She turned professional in 2012.

5. Hsu credits her mom and coach as the people who had the most influence in her career.

6. Her first professional victory arrived at the 2013 Credit Union Challenge on the Symetra Tour.

7. Hsu qualified for the LPGA Tour's 2015 season by finishing sixth on the Symetra Tour money list in 2014.

8. She has five professional wins in total, including a debut success on the LPGA Tour in 2021 at the Pure Silk Championship. Afterwards, Hsu said she had "achieved her lifelong dream of winning on the LPGA Tour for the first time."

9. Hsu's best result at a Major arrived at the 2018 US Women's Open - T5 - and it helped her pass $1 million in career earnings.

10. Her hobbies include baseball and photography.

11. Hsu has represented Chinese Taipei at both the Tokyo 2020 and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. She finished T15 in Tokyo.

12. She also represented Chinese Taipei at the 2018 International Crown - an eight-team LPGA Tour event where four golfers from each country compete in match play golf.

Wei-Ling Hsu Bio

BornOctober 20, 1994 - Taipei, Taiwan
Height5ft2 (157cm)
Turned Professional2012
Former TourTaiwan LPGA Tour, Symetra Tour
Current TourLPGA Tour
Professional Wins5
Career Earnings$2,875,737
Highest Rolex Ranking50th

Wei-Long Hsu Pro Wins

EventTourWinning Score
2013 Credit Union ChallengeSymetra Tour-11 (two strokes)
2014 Self Regional Healthcare Foundation Women's Health Charity ClassicSymetra Tour-8 (five strokes)
2017 CTBC Ladies OpenTaiwan LPGA Tour-2 (one stroke)
2021 Taiwan Mobile Ladies OpenTaiwan LPGA Tour-3 (one stroke)
2021 Pure Silk ChampionshipLPGA Tour-13 (two strokes)
