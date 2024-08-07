Wei-Ling Hsu Facts: 12 Things To Know About The Taiwanese Pro Golfer
Discover more about Wei-Ling Hsu with these facts about her life and career in golf so far
Wei-Ling Hsu is an LPGA Tour player who can count herself as a double Olympian through 2024. Discover more about her with these facts regarding her life and pro golf career so far.
Wei-Ling Hsu Facts
1. Hsu was born on October 20, 1994 in Taipei, Taiwan's capital city.
2. According to the LPGA Tour, she is just 5'2" (157cm) tall.
3. Hsu began playing golf at the age of seven.
4. She turned professional in 2012.
5. Hsu credits her mom and coach as the people who had the most influence in her career.
6. Her first professional victory arrived at the 2013 Credit Union Challenge on the Symetra Tour.
7. Hsu qualified for the LPGA Tour's 2015 season by finishing sixth on the Symetra Tour money list in 2014.
8. She has five professional wins in total, including a debut success on the LPGA Tour in 2021 at the Pure Silk Championship. Afterwards, Hsu said she had "achieved her lifelong dream of winning on the LPGA Tour for the first time."
9. Hsu's best result at a Major arrived at the 2018 US Women's Open - T5 - and it helped her pass $1 million in career earnings.
10. Her hobbies include baseball and photography.
11. Hsu has represented Chinese Taipei at both the Tokyo 2020 and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. She finished T15 in Tokyo.
12. She also represented Chinese Taipei at the 2018 International Crown - an eight-team LPGA Tour event where four golfers from each country compete in match play golf.
Wei-Ling Hsu Bio
|Born
|October 20, 1994 - Taipei, Taiwan
|Height
|5ft2 (157cm)
|Turned Professional
|2012
|Former Tour
|Taiwan LPGA Tour, Symetra Tour
|Current Tour
|LPGA Tour
|Professional Wins
|5
|Career Earnings
|$2,875,737
|Highest Rolex Ranking
|50th
Wei-Long Hsu Pro Wins
|Event
|Tour
|Winning Score
|2013 Credit Union Challenge
|Symetra Tour
|-11 (two strokes)
|2014 Self Regional Healthcare Foundation Women's Health Charity Classic
|Symetra Tour
|-8 (five strokes)
|2017 CTBC Ladies Open
|Taiwan LPGA Tour
|-2 (one stroke)
|2021 Taiwan Mobile Ladies Open
|Taiwan LPGA Tour
|-3 (one stroke)
|2021 Pure Silk Championship
|LPGA Tour
|-13 (two strokes)
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
