The PGA Championship heads from South Carolina’s Kiawah Island to Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Where is the 2022 PGA Championship Being Held

Dates: 16th – 22nd May

Venue: Southern Hills Country Club

The venue was announced as the host in January 2021, after the PGA of America decided to “terminate the agreement” with Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, in the wake of the violence in Washington DC.

“It has become clear that conducting the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand; it would put at risk the PGA’s ability to deliver our many programmes, and sustain the longevity of our mission,” PGA of America President Jim Richerson said.

As a result of the termination, Southern Hills Country Club was announced as the new host venue for the PGA Championship, the fifth time that the course has staged the event.

Established in 1935, Southern Hills has an 18-hole Championship Course which was designed by Perry Maxwell. It was restored by Gil Hanse in 2019.

Southern Hills also has a nine-hole course called the ‘West Nine’ which was designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw and opened for play in 1992.

The course has hosted the US Open three times (1958, 1977, 2001) and the PGA Championship four times (1970, 1982, 1994, 2007).

In 2007, it was Tiger Woods who claimed his 13th Major Championship, with a two-shot victory over Woody Austin.

As well as the US Opens and PGA Championships, Southern Hills has also hosted two US Amateurs (1965 & 2009), two Tour Championships (1995 & 1996) and the first-ever US Women’s Mid-Amateur (1987).