Winning the PGA Championship comes with a host of perks, from prize money, to accolades, to world ranking points.

Perks Of Winning The PGA Championship – What You Get

There are plenty of perks to winning the PGA Championship, aside from the prestige of the tournament win.

Prize money is a major incentive for the winner, who earns an eye-watering $1.98 million, totalling 18 per cent of the $11 million prize money on offer to all players.

The winner also takes home the Wanamaker trophy, and is able to keep it until the next season’s PGA Championship begins.

A 90 per cent replica of the trophy is available to winners once the original trophy is returned.

Additionally, Omega provide the winner with a watch, with 2020’s winner Colin Morikawa presented with an Omega Seamaster 300 timepiece, worth over $10,000.

In terms of golfing perks though, winning the PGA Championship can massively boost a player’s career.

They’ll have entry into the PGA Championship for the rest of their career after winning the tournament, without the need to qualify through world ranking or form.

Moreover, players earn invites to the three other Majors for the next five years under the same terms, meaning they’ll also play in the Masters, the US Open and Open Championship.

The five year exemption also carries over onto the PGA Tour if a player wins the PGA Championship, giving them the opportunity to set their schedule for the next two years following their win as well.

When applied to the European Tour however, players receive guaranteed membership for the next seven years, instead of the five the PGA Tour offers.

Winners earn a spot in the Tournament of Champions, restricted to the previous season’s Tour winners.

PGA Championship winners also receive 100 Official World Golf Ranking points, effectively securing their spot in the top 50 for the next 18 months proceeding their championship victory.

600 FedEx Cup points are also on offer, while European and American players also receive bonuses to qualify for the Ryder Cup.