WATCH: Bernd Wiesberger Putts Into The Water At The Masters

Bernd Wiesberger was faced with an eagle putt on the par-5 15th, but ended up making bogey as his putt dropped into the water.

The greens at Augusta have been fooling players for years and can make the very best look somewhat amateur.

This was the case once again on the first round of the Masters as Austrian, Bernd Wiesberger found the water with his eagle putt at the 15th.

The 35-year-old has a good record at Augusta, having never missed a cut in five previous starts at the Masters Tournament.

Playing his first round, the Austrian was going along steadily, with three birdies and five bogies meaning he stood at two-over-par.

Usually at Augusta National, if you play the par-5’s well, you will have a chance to compete for the ‘Green Jacket.‘

One of the par-5’s that can make a difference to your score is the 530-yard 15th hole and, with Wiesberger smahing his drive down the middle, birdie or better was on the cards.

The Austrian followed his great drive with an equally good second shot, finding the green and leaving him a putt for an eagle.

Starting his ball left of the hole, not only had the Austrian not allowed for enough break but had hit the ball with too much pace.

As it raced past the hole, it soon dawned on Wiesberger what had occurred: the ball had found the water that guards the front of the green.

Taking a drop from where he played his putt, the 35-year-old would allow for a lot more break and speed. Rolling his putt up to near gimme range, he tapped it in for a bogey after being on the green for an eagle only moments earlier.

