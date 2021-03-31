Watch, if you can, as defending champion Sergio Garcia makes 13 on the par-5 15th after five trips to the water. You read that right...

Sergio Garcia Cards Record Worst Score On 15 At Augusta National

Throughout tournament history, The Masters has seen some monstrous scores posted on some of the tough holes.

Take 2018 for example. Defending champion Sergio Garcia saw his chances of a successful Masters defence disappear with one horror hole at Augusta National – the par-5 15th, where he carded a 13 after five trips to the water. The 15th is a par-5 that usually offers a chance at a birdie or possibly eagle but Garcia struggled to say the least.

He holed a 12-footer to equal the highest score on any hole at the Masters, although he did birdie his next. Small victories.

The 13 was the worst ever score recorded on the 15th hole and was the joint worst score ever on any hole in a US Masters.

The record worst scores on the 15th hole before Garcia’s effort were:

11 Masashi ‘Jumbo’ Ozaki 1987

11 Ben Crenshaw 1997

11 Ignacio Garrido 1998

The worst score ever on any hole was 13 by Tsuneyuki ‘Tommy’ Nakajima in 1978.

Golf Monthly’s Tom Clarke was by the 15th green when Garcia was having his disaster: “It was remarkable, just like the end of Tin Cup, he just kept on asking for balls from his caddie not changing clubs and seemingly too stubborn to change the angle.”

Garcia had been two over par through 14 holes and the defending champion would have been hoping to finish well to be in contention – eventually he finished with a nine-over-par 81.

After the horror show, it was fair to say his dream of winning another Masters was in tatters.

It was not like he could just leave Augusta after he missed the cut either because he had to present 2018 winner Patrick Reed with his Green Jacket on Sunday as well.