Rory McIlroy Misses First Masters Cut Since 2010

Rory McIlroy's struggles continued as he missed the cut at the Masters for the first time since 2010.

Rory McIlroy hadn’t missed a cut at the Masters since 2010, but rounds of 76 and 74 meant he would miss the cut by three shots.

The Northern Irishman has been going through a transitional phase of late, with Pete Cowen being added to the four-time Major champion’s stable.

McIlroy at the 2010 Masters (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

McIlroy started his round at four-over-par (around the cut mark), but bogies at the fifth and seventh dropped the former number one to two-over for the round, and six-over for the tournament.

Birdies at the par-5 13th and 15th gave the Northern Irishman hope; but he wouldn’t capitalise, parring the remaining three holes to miss the cut by three strokes.

McIlroy hadn’t missed a cut at a Major championship since Royal Portrush (The Open Championship) in 2019, but the 31-year-old continues to try and discover his form.

The Northern Irishman had entered the week looking to win the Masters to complete a grand slam, but his opening round of 76 was his worst start to a Masters tournament.

McIlroy at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Speaking after his first round, McIlroy had said: “I hung in there, I hit some good shots coming in and could have made a couple more birdies, but it’s not as if anyone is going really low out there. I’ll do little bit of practice and hopefully feel a little more comfortable tomorrow and go out there and shoot a good one.”

But the four-time Major champion would struggle, shooting a second round of 74 and miss the cut by three shots.

McIlroy will now look to find his game with Cowen and his team, with the four-time Major champion likely to tee up at the Wells Fargo Championship at the start of May.