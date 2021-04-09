Matthew Wolff was disqualified from the Masters after signing an incorrect scorecard.

Matthew Wolff Disqualified From The Masters

Matthew Wolff’s bizarre season continues as the the American signed for an incorrect scorecard during the second round of the Masters.

The 21-year-old had been 12-over-par when he tapped in his final putt at the 18th hole. However, Wolff had written down a score that was lower than he’d actually made at the 17th hole. Subsequently, he broke Rule 3.3b(3).

Rule 3.3b means that each hole score on the scorecard must be identifiable to the correct hole. So, if a marker enters the player’s front nine scores in the back nine boxes and the back nine scores in the front nine boxes, the scorecard will still be acceptable if the mistake is corrected by altering the hole numbers so that they go with the right score for each hole.

