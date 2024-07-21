Who Is Thriston Lawrence's Caddie?
Thriston Lawrence has former Sunshine Tour pro and close friend Theunis Bezuidenhout on the bag
Thriston Lawrence is one of South Africa's finest players, with the 27-year-old boasting four big wins on the DP World Tour.
And he has a fellow South African, and also a fine player, on his bag.
Lawrence's caddie is Theunis Bezuidenhout, who we don't believe is of any relation to PGA Tour player Christiaan.
Theunis is attached to Mooinooi Golf Club just to the west of Pretoria and he is also a professional golfer, having earned his 2018 Sunshine Tour card via Q-school after finishing in fifth-place following the six rounds. His now-boss Thriston Lawrence won the Q-school by four strokes.
He also spent time playing on the Sunshine Tour feeder, the Big Easy IGT Challenge Tour, where he won his maiden title by two strokes at the Race to Q-School in 2017 at Pecanwood Golf and Country Club.
He went on to win the Big Easy IGT Tour Championship in 2019 with a score of 15-under-par, eventually beating Reinhardt Blaauw on the second playoff hole.
He also played in the South African Open, co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour, in 2017 and 2020, as well as the 2018 Alfred Dunhill Championship.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Bezuidenhout has since turned to caddying, moving onto the bag of his close friend Lawrence.
The duo have been together since at least 2021, with Bezuidenhout caddying for all four of his DP World Tour wins at the 2021 Joburg Open, the 2022 European Masters, the 2022 South African Open and the 2023 BMW International Open.
The pair also experience the final group of the 2024 Open, where Lawrence shot a stunning 65 in the third round to vault up the leaderboard.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
Open Final Round Odds: Who Is Favorite For The Claret Jug?
Xander Schauffele is favorite to overhaul Billy Horschel and the rest of the chasing pack to claim the Claret Jug
By Elliott Heath Published
-
‘Roll The Ball Back, Huh?’ - Shane Lowry Questions Setup After Brutal Open Third Round
The overnight leader fired a six-over-par third round at Royal Troon, with Lowry starting Sunday three shots back of Billy Horschel
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Daniel Brown What's In The Bag?
In his rookie season on the DP World Tour, Daniel Brown managed to secure a maiden victory. Here, we take a look at what is currently in the Englishman's bag
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Jacob Skov Olesen Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The Danish Golfer
Discover more about one of the leading amateurs at the 2024 Open Championship via these facts about Olesen's life and career so far
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Calum Scott Facts: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The Amateur Golf Star
Discover more about one of the leading amateurs at The 152nd Open Championship with these facts about his life and career
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Thriston Lawrence Facts: 17 Things You Didn't Know About South African Golfer
Get to know the career and life of South African pro golfer Thriston Lawrence a little better
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Who Is Daniel Brown's Caddie?
Daniel Brown has his younger brother, and accomplished golfer, Ben on the bag at Royal Troon
By Elliott Heath Published
-
15 Things You Didn't Know About Daniel Brown
Get to know DP World Tour winner, Daniel Brown, a little better with these 15 facts
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Which LIV Golfers Have Won The Open?
Only four LIV Golf stars have won the Open – here is who from the circuit has achieved it, and how
By Mike Hall Published
-
Todd Hamilton Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About 2004 Troon Open Champion
Get to know 2004 Open Championship winner Todd Hamilton better with these facts
By Joel Kulasingham Published