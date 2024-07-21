Who Is Thriston Lawrence's Caddie?

Thriston Lawrence is one of South Africa's finest players, with the 27-year-old boasting four big wins on the DP World Tour.

And he has a fellow South African, and also a fine player, on his bag.

Lawrence's caddie is Theunis Bezuidenhout, who we don't believe is of any relation to PGA Tour player Christiaan.

Theunis is attached to Mooinooi Golf Club just to the west of Pretoria and he is also a professional golfer, having earned his 2018 Sunshine Tour card via Q-school after finishing in fifth-place following the six rounds. His now-boss Thriston Lawrence won the Q-school by four strokes.

He also spent time playing on the Sunshine Tour feeder, the Big Easy IGT Challenge Tour, where he won his maiden title by two strokes at the Race to Q-School in 2017 at Pecanwood Golf and Country Club.

Bezuidenhout and Lawrence with the European Masters trophy in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

He went on to win the Big Easy IGT Tour Championship in 2019 with a score of 15-under-par, eventually beating Reinhardt Blaauw on the second playoff hole.

He also played in the South African Open, co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour, in 2017 and 2020, as well as the 2018 Alfred Dunhill Championship.

Bezuidenhout has since turned to caddying, moving onto the bag of his close friend Lawrence.

The duo have been together since at least 2021, with Bezuidenhout caddying for all four of his DP World Tour wins at the 2021 Joburg Open, the 2022 European Masters, the 2022 South African Open and the 2023 BMW International Open.

The pair also experience the final group of the 2024 Open, where Lawrence shot a stunning 65 in the third round to vault up the leaderboard.