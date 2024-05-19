The Descente Golf Clothing Xander Schauffele Is Wearing At The PGA Championship

Schauffele heads into the final round in a share of the lead, but it's not just his golf that has been drawing attention, with his apparel being spoken about on the internet

Xander Schauffele waves to the crowds after holing a putt
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

Back in January 2024, Xander Schauffele signed with Japanese clothing brand, Descente, as a press release stated that: "Schauffele will collaborate with Descente on golf product development and appeal to customers and fans on a global scale by heading up promotional activities to enhance the value of the Descente brand and strengthen its golf category lineup in Japan, Korea, and China."

Throughout the season, the clothing has been turning heads, especially as it's a brand that hasn't featured much on the professional stage. Previously, the likes of Masters winner, Danny Willett, has worn the apparel, as well as LPGA Tour star Danielle Kang, with Schauffele the next big name to make his move to the clothing company.

Xander Schauffele waves to the crowd after holing a putt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Founded in 1935 by Takeo Ishimoto in Osaka, the company specialises in basketball and, particularly, skiwear, with the logo of the company based on the three basic skiing techniques - traverse, schuss and side-slip.

Its primary market is based in Asia but, reportedly, there have been stores set up in the UK and US, in the London and Georgia area. On the Descente website, they also appear to offer worldwide shipping.

Speaking about joining the company in 2024, multiple-time PGA Tour winner Schauffele stated: "The Descente brand has a rich history of developing performance and training apparel for a variety of indoor and outdoor sports, including golf. I am very grateful for the opportunities to work closely with such a storied brand and look forward to contributing to the success of Team Descente on and off the golf course.”

A post shared by DESCENTE（デサント） (@descente_international)

A photo posted by on

At the PGA Championship, Schauffele carded a record-equalling 62 for his first round, with the 30-year-old following it up with back-to-back 68s to sit in a share of the lead alongside fellow countryman, Collin Morikawa.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸