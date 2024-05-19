The Descente Golf Clothing Xander Schauffele Is Wearing At The PGA Championship

Back in January 2024, Xander Schauffele signed with Japanese clothing brand, Descente, as a press release stated that: "Schauffele will collaborate with Descente on golf product development and appeal to customers and fans on a global scale by heading up promotional activities to enhance the value of the Descente brand and strengthen its golf category lineup in Japan, Korea, and China."

Throughout the season, the clothing has been turning heads, especially as it's a brand that hasn't featured much on the professional stage. Previously, the likes of Masters winner, Danny Willett, has worn the apparel, as well as LPGA Tour star Danielle Kang, with Schauffele the next big name to make his move to the clothing company.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Founded in 1935 by Takeo Ishimoto in Osaka, the company specialises in basketball and, particularly, skiwear, with the logo of the company based on the three basic skiing techniques - traverse, schuss and side-slip.

Its primary market is based in Asia but, reportedly, there have been stores set up in the UK and US, in the London and Georgia area. On the Descente website, they also appear to offer worldwide shipping.

Speaking about joining the company in 2024, multiple-time PGA Tour winner Schauffele stated: "The Descente brand has a rich history of developing performance and training apparel for a variety of indoor and outdoor sports, including golf. I am very grateful for the opportunities to work closely with such a storied brand and look forward to contributing to the success of Team Descente on and off the golf course.”

At the PGA Championship, Schauffele carded a record-equalling 62 for his first round, with the 30-year-old following it up with back-to-back 68s to sit in a share of the lead alongside fellow countryman, Collin Morikawa.