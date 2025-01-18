Rianne Malixi Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Amateur Golfer

Rianne Malixi has made a big impression in a glittering amateur career so far - here are 10 things to know about her

Rianne Malixi takes a shot during the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship
Rianne Malixi has made a big impression in her short spell in the spotlight so far
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rianne Malixi is one of the most promising amateurs in the game, and reached third in the World Amateur Golf Rankings in September 2024.

Here are 10 things to know about the rising star from the Philippines.

1. Rianne Malixi was born on 10 March 2007 in Quezon City in the Philippines.

2. She won the 2019 Philippine Junior Amateur Open and the 2020 Philippine National Stroke Play Championship.

3. In 2023 she represented her country in both the Asian Games and the Women's World Amateur Team Championship.

4. In July 2024, she won the US Girls’ Junior with an 8 and 7 victory over Asterisk Talley.

5. The following year, she won the US Women’s Amateur at Southern Hills, becoming only the second player in history to win that and the US Girls’ Junior in the same year. Once again, Talley was the runner-up.

6. In that year’s Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific, she shot a championship record 63 on the way to finishing T5.

Malixi shot 63 on the way to T5 at the 2024 Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship

Malixi shot 63 on the way to T5 at the 2024 Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

7. Those 2024 achievements, as well as victory in that year's Women's Australian Masters Of The Amateurs, helped her enjoy something of a meteoric rise. After beginning the year 60th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, she reached 3rd in September.

8. She will attend Duke University from the start of the 2025 school year.

9. In January 2025, she confirmed via Instagram that she had received her invite to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

10. She made her debut in the 2024 tournament, where she missed the cut.

Rianne Malixi Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Rianne Malixi Bio
FromQuezon City, Philippines
Height5'3"
CollegeDuke University (from 2025)

Rianne Malixi Wins

  • 2019 Philippine Junior Amateur Open Championship
  • 2019 Northern Luzon Regional Amateur Championship
  • 2020 Philippine National Stroke Play Championship
  • 2021 Se Ri Pak Desert Junior
  • 2022 SEA Games Qualifying - Stage 2
  • 2022 Singha Thailand Junior World Championship
  • 2024 Women's Australian Masters Of The Amateurs
  • 2024 US Girls' Junior Championship
  • 2024 US Women's Amateur Championship
