Quade Cummins Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The American Golfer
Discover more about PGA Tour player Quade Cummins via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
Quade Cummins is a new face on the PGA Tour who has worked his way up through the college system and the Korn Ferry Tour. Find out about his life and career so far through these facts.
Quade Cummins Facts
1. Cummins was born in Weatherford, Oklahoma and now lives in Edmond, OK.
2. Cummins belongs to a family of five. His parents are called Chad and Stacy while his two sisters are named Kelsey and Chloe.
3. His wife is called Rian. They began dating no later than 2020 before Cummins proposed in October 2021. They got married on November 14, 2023.
4. His home course is Praire West Golf Club in Weatherford, Oklahoma.
5. As of college, he had recorded two hole-in-ones. There was another during round four of the 2024 Visit Knoxville Open on the Korn Ferry Tour.
6. At the same event, Cummins carded a stunning nine-under round of 61 to finish T2nd and tie the tournament course record.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
7. Cummins went one stroke better during round three of the Albertsons Boise Open, carding an extraordinary 11-under 60 which featured 10 birdies, an eagle, and a lone bogey. He ended T12th after a final round 72.
8. In 2016, he won the 2016 Oklahoma Amateur Championship. Three years later, Cummins claimed the 2019 Pacific Coast Amateur by four strokes after ending on 20-under in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
9. Cummins played college golf at the University of Oklahoma between 2016-2021 and Majored in Communications.
10. While at OU, Cummins enjoyed his best year in 2019-20 as he was named PING First Team All-American, he fired a school-record round of 62 (-9) in the final round of the Ka'anapali Classic, he was named Big 12 Golfer of the Month for November, he finished inside the top 20 of every event, and his scoring average of -2.00 was the second-lowest in school history.
A post shared by Quade Cummins (@qcumber00)
A photo posted by on
11. Cummins earned automatic professional status in 2021 by finishing No. 6 in the PGA Tour U rankings.
12. Despite enjoying a sparkling college career filled with several personal accolades, Cummins never won an individual event and finished runner-up on five occasions.
13. He has represented the USA at the 2020 Palmer Cup and the 2021 Walker Cup.
A post shared by Korn Ferry Tour (@kornferrytour)
A photo posted by on
14. Cummins made his PGA Tour debut at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in June 2020 and ended T67th.
15. In just his second start on the PGA Tour Canada (March 2021), he finished T3rd at the Auburn University Club Invitational.
16. Cummins earned his breakthrough onto the PGA Tour in 2024 following promotion from the Korn Ferry Tour. He recorded six top-10s - including a runner-up finish at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.
Quade Cummins Bio
|Born
|Weatherford, Oklahoma
|Height
|6ft3in (1.83m)
|College
|University of Oklahoma
|Turned Pro
|2021
|Former Tours
|PGA Tour Canada, Korn Ferry Tour
|Current Tour
|PGA Tour
|Highest OWGR
|203rd
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Ryan Gerard Facts: 20 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Player
Ryan Gerard is building an impressive career after graduating from the University of North Carolina in 2022
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Korn Ferry Tour Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
The season-closer offers an attractive prize fund for its field of 74 – as well as the chance to claim a coveted PGA Tour card
By Mike Hall Published
-
Ryan Gerard Facts: 20 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Player
Ryan Gerard is building an impressive career after graduating from the University of North Carolina in 2022
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Steven Fisk Facts: 18 Things To Know About The American Golfer
Steven Fisk is a PGA Tour player who came through the Korn Ferry Tour after graduating from Georgia Southern
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Tom McKibbin Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The Northern Irish Golfer
Discover more about DP World Tour player Tom McKibbin via these facts regarding his life and golf career so far
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Max McGreevy Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The American Golfer
Discover more about PGA Tour player Max McGreevy via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Matt McCarty Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The American Golfer
Discover more about PGA Tour golfer Matt McCarty via these facts regarding his life and pro career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Maria Jose Marin Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Colombian Amateur Golfer
The Colombian has a string of amateur wins and has already made her LPGA Tour debut - here are 10 things to know about the University of Arkansas player
By Mike Hall Published
-
Algot Kleen Facts: 12 Things You Didn't Know About The Swedish Golfer
Discover more about the Swedish golf prodigy via these facts about his life and budding career in college so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Aine Donegan Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Irish Amateur
Aine Donegan is building an impressive amateur career - here are 15 things to know about the rising Irish star
By Mike Hall Published