Quade Cummins Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The American Golfer

Quade Cummins is a new face on the PGA Tour who has worked his way up through the college system and the Korn Ferry Tour. Find out about his life and career so far through these facts.

Quade Cummins Facts

1. Cummins was born in Weatherford, Oklahoma and now lives in Edmond, OK.

2. Cummins belongs to a family of five. His parents are called Chad and Stacy while his two sisters are named Kelsey and Chloe.

3. His wife is called Rian. They began dating no later than 2020 before Cummins proposed in October 2021. They got married on November 14, 2023.

4. His home course is Praire West Golf Club in Weatherford, Oklahoma.

5. As of college, he had recorded two hole-in-ones. There was another during round four of the 2024 Visit Knoxville Open on the Korn Ferry Tour.

6. At the same event, Cummins carded a stunning nine-under round of 61 to finish T2nd and tie the tournament course record.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

7. Cummins went one stroke better during round three of the Albertsons Boise Open, carding an extraordinary 11-under 60 which featured 10 birdies, an eagle, and a lone bogey. He ended T12th after a final round 72.

8. In 2016, he won the 2016 Oklahoma Amateur Championship. Three years later, Cummins claimed the 2019 Pacific Coast Amateur by four strokes after ending on 20-under in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

9. Cummins played college golf at the University of Oklahoma between 2016-2021 and Majored in Communications.

10. While at OU, Cummins enjoyed his best year in 2019-20 as he was named PING First Team All-American, he fired a school-record round of 62 (-9) in the final round of the Ka'anapali Classic, he was named Big 12 Golfer of the Month for November, he finished inside the top 20 of every event, and his scoring average of -2.00 was the second-lowest in school history.

A post shared by Quade Cummins (@qcumber00) A photo posted by on

11. Cummins earned automatic professional status in 2021 by finishing No. 6 in the PGA Tour U rankings.

12. Despite enjoying a sparkling college career filled with several personal accolades, Cummins never won an individual event and finished runner-up on five occasions.

13. He has represented the USA at the 2020 Palmer Cup and the 2021 Walker Cup.

A post shared by Korn Ferry Tour (@kornferrytour) A photo posted by on

14. Cummins made his PGA Tour debut at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in June 2020 and ended T67th.

15. In just his second start on the PGA Tour Canada (March 2021), he finished T3rd at the Auburn University Club Invitational.

16. Cummins earned his breakthrough onto the PGA Tour in 2024 following promotion from the Korn Ferry Tour. He recorded six top-10s - including a runner-up finish at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.

Quade Cummins Bio