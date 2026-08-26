Does He Want To Break Free? Tyrrell Hatton Sheds Light On LIV Future After Queen Song Controversy

Tyrrell Hatton insists nothing should be read into his choice of walk-on music at LIV Golf Indianapolis last weekend, with the Englishman also revealing he has "multiple years" left on his deal with the team-based circuit.

Hatton caused a mild level of controversy at LIV's final event of 2026 when he arrived onto the first tee accompanied by iconic British rock band Queen's 'I Want To Break Free.'

With rumors swirling around the future of several high-profile LIV players given the Saudi PIF's confirmed exit, it was widely perceived as a fairly strong hint that Hatton saw his own future away from the troubled tour despite the fact CEO Scott O'Neil has secured fresh investment for next season at least.

However, speaking ahead of his return to the DP World Tour at this week's Husqvarna British Masters, Hatton was adamant his choice of music was no more than a coincidence.

An exchange with one reporter on the topic went as followed: "Should we read anything into your choice of walk-on music last week?

"Nope."

"Nothing?"

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"No."

However, according to reports on the ground by Fried Egg Golf's PJ Clarke and Joseph La Magna, Hatton's act was apparently intentional and he "bragged about it to other players in the locker room."

In addition, Flushing It posted on X to say that "multiple well-placed sources" had informed him they expect Hatton to depart LIV before the 2027 begins.

Tyrrell Hatton played “I want to break free” by Queen as his walk on song at the party hole at LIV Golf Indianapolis yesterday. According to reports from the ground from PJ Clarke and Joseph La Magna, he bragged about it to other players in the locker room that it was… https://t.co/srYAbnLGxH pic.twitter.com/iBeLZ7zsVpAugust 21, 2026

Queried on where his future might lie beyond the turn of the year, Hatton refused to be drawn and simply confirmed he has committed to play seven more DP World Tour events this term.

Asked if he'd made any decision on next season and beyond at this time, Hatton replied: "No, to be honest, I haven't thought about that. I've got enough to worry about with playing golf for the rest of the year.

"I'm [here] this week, and then Irish Open, Wentworth, Dunhill, Spanish Open, Abu Dhabi, Dubai. I've got a lot of golf still to play and that's what I'm focused on."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pushed on the same subject, Hatton revealed his contract with LIV has at least two more years to run.

He continued: "No. I mean, I still have multiple years on my contract left with LIV, and I've got plenty of tournaments this year. So there's nothing, really, to focus on other than the golf."

While Hatton unsurprisingly kept his cards tight to his chest on LIV matters, Mark Allen of Australia's Talk Birdie To Me podcast claims a US insider had shared both the Englishman and his Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm "are gone" from the former PIF-backed league, along with Ian Poulter.

Rahm, Hatton, Poulter all gone from LIV. That's what @MarkAllenGolf's LIV insider in the US tells him, his mail was correct last week, let's see if it is this week. He also says there is a 'whale' in the wings about to invest once LIV is restructured in mid-Sep. Plus more… pic.twitter.com/jQ8xZDmBFVAugust 25, 2026

Should that prove to be accurate, Hatton could ultimately return to the PGA Tour one day. Although, the 34-year-old claims that day isn't going to arrive any time soon.

He said: "As I said, I have multiple years left on my contract. Under current guidelines, you're banned for a year. Yeah, it's not something to put thought into. Still a long way away."

Despite the threat of being fined once more after the DP World Tour resumed its decision to fine LIV players who appear in competing events, Hatton suggested he would like to continue playing a combination of the two moving forward.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He said: "I would expect there to be LIV next season. I know they have worked really hard to getting funding stuff in place. So I know it's full steam ahead on that front.

"From my side, I've always -- even when I joined LIV, start of, what was it, '24, I've continued to play where I can on the DP World Tour.

"I think I've shown that over these three years that I'm pretty committed to playing here, and I've made every effort possible to do that. I don't see why that should change for me in the future."