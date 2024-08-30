Every PGA Tour Rookie Of The Year Since 1990

The PGA Tour Rookie of the Year award goes to the stand-out first-year PGA Tour player, with many of the game's greats stamping their authority on the tour straight of the gate.

The Rookie of the Year award has been handed out since 1990, like the PGA Tour Player of the Year award, and is known as the Arnold Palmer Award. Like the POY title, the Arnold Palmer award is voted for by PGA Tour members.

It's usually a very good indicator as to how successful their career will be.

A number of Major winners have been named Rookie of the Year including the likes of Ernie Els, Tiger Woods, Vijay Singh, Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, and the likes of John Daly, Ben Curtis and Todd Hamilton won Majors in their rookie years on the tour.

Hamilton is the oldest recipient of the award at 38, with 2023 winner Eric Cole in second at 35.

Scottie Scheffler was the PGA Tour's Rookie of the Year in 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)

This year's Rookie of the Year award looks likely to be a fight between Matthieu Pavon and Nick Dunlap, with the announcement set to come alongside the Player of the Year decision later this year or early into 2025.

Swipe to scroll horizontally PGA Tour Rookie of the Year winners Year Player 1990 Robert Gamez 1991 John Daly 1992 Mark Carnevale 1993 Vijay Singh 1994 Ernie Els 1995 Woody Austin 1996 Tiger Woods 1997 Stewart Cink 1998 Steve Flesch 1999 Carlos Franco 2000 Michael Clark II 2001 Charles Howell III 2002 Jonathan Byrd 2003 Ben Curtis 2004 Todd Hamilton 2005 Sean O'Hair 2006 Trevor Immelman 2007 Brandt Snedeker 2008 Andres Romero 2009 Marc Leishman 2010 Rickie Fowler 2011 Keegan Bradley 2012 John Huh 2013 Jordan Spieth 2014 Chesson Hadley 2015 Daniel Berger 2016 Emiliano Grillo 2017 Xander Schauffele 2018 Aaron Wise 2019 Sungjae Im 2020 Scottie Scheffler 2021 Will Zalatoris 2022 Cameron Young 2023 Eric Cole