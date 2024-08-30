Every PGA Tour Player Of The Year Winner Since 1990
The PGA Tour Player of the Year title, known as the Jack Nicklaus Award, has been handed out since 1990
PGA Tour players have a number of prestigious trophies to play for each season, and arguably the biggest is the Jack Nicklaus Award.
It might not come with a financial benefit, but if you win the award of PGA Tour Player of the Year it means you've had a year to savor.
Unlike the LPGA Tour Player of the Year award, there is no set criteria for the PGA Tour's POY, which is voted for by PGA Tour players themselves. Members who have played in at least 15 tournaments can cast their vote as to who they believe deserves to be crowned Player of the Year.
The award dates back to 1990, and Tiger Woods has unsurprisingly won it the most times. The 15-time Major champion has been voted Player of the Year an incredible 11 times - which is eight times more than his closest challenger Rory McIlroy.
This year's POY is set to be World No.1 Scottie Scheffler or No.2 Xander Schauffele. The winner will be announced towards the end of the year or maybe even in early 2025.
|Year
|Player of the Year
|1990
|Wayne Levi
|1991
|Fred Couples
|1992
|Fred Couples (2)
|1993
|Nick Price
|1994
|Nick Price (2)
|1995
|Greg Norman
|1996
|Tom Lehman
|1997
|Tiger Woods
|1998
|Mark O'Meara
|1999
|Tiger Woods (2)
|2000
|Tiger Woods (3)
|2001
|Tiger Woods (4)
|2002
|Tiger Woods (5)
|2003
|Tiger Woods (6)
|2004
|Vijay Singh
|2005
|Tiger Woods (7)
|2006
|Tiger Woods (8)
|2007
|Tiger Woods (9)
|2008
|Padraig Harrington
|2009
|Tiger Woods (10)
|2010
|Jim Furyk
|2011
|Luke Donald
|2012
|Rory McIlroy
|2013
|Tiger Woods (11)
|2014
|Rory McIlroy (2)
|2015
|Jordan Spieth
|2016
|Dustin Johnson
|2017
|Justin Thomas
|2018
|Brooks Koepka
|2019
|Rory McIlroy (3)
|2020
|Dustin Johnson (2)
|2021
|Patrick Cantlay
|2022
|Scottie Scheffler
|2023
|Scottie Scheffler (2)
|Player
|Number of PGA Tour POY titles
|Tiger Woods
|11
|Rory McIlroy
|3
|Fred Couples
|2
|Nick Price
|2
|Dustin Johnson
|2
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
