Every PGA Tour Player Of The Year Winner Since 1990

PGA Tour players have a number of prestigious trophies to play for each season, and arguably the biggest is the Jack Nicklaus Award.

It might not come with a financial benefit, but if you win the award of PGA Tour Player of the Year it means you've had a year to savor.

Unlike the LPGA Tour Player of the Year award, there is no set criteria for the PGA Tour's POY, which is voted for by PGA Tour players themselves. Members who have played in at least 15 tournaments can cast their vote as to who they believe deserves to be crowned Player of the Year.

The award dates back to 1990, and Tiger Woods has unsurprisingly won it the most times. The 15-time Major champion has been voted Player of the Year an incredible 11 times - which is eight times more than his closest challenger Rory McIlroy.

This year's POY is set to be World No.1 Scottie Scheffler or No.2 Xander Schauffele. The winner will be announced towards the end of the year or maybe even in early 2025.

Swipe to scroll horizontally PGA Tour Player of the Year winners Year Player of the Year 1990 Wayne Levi 1991 Fred Couples 1992 Fred Couples (2) 1993 Nick Price 1994 Nick Price (2) 1995 Greg Norman 1996 Tom Lehman 1997 Tiger Woods 1998 Mark O'Meara 1999 Tiger Woods (2) 2000 Tiger Woods (3) 2001 Tiger Woods (4) 2002 Tiger Woods (5) 2003 Tiger Woods (6) 2004 Vijay Singh 2005 Tiger Woods (7) 2006 Tiger Woods (8) 2007 Tiger Woods (9) 2008 Padraig Harrington 2009 Tiger Woods (10) 2010 Jim Furyk 2011 Luke Donald 2012 Rory McIlroy 2013 Tiger Woods (11) 2014 Rory McIlroy (2) 2015 Jordan Spieth 2016 Dustin Johnson 2017 Justin Thomas 2018 Brooks Koepka 2019 Rory McIlroy (3) 2020 Dustin Johnson (2) 2021 Patrick Cantlay 2022 Scottie Scheffler 2023 Scottie Scheffler (2)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Most PGA Tour Player of the Year wins Player Number of PGA Tour POY titles Tiger Woods 11 Rory McIlroy 3 Fred Couples 2 Nick Price 2 Dustin Johnson 2 Scottie Scheffler 2