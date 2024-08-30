Every PGA Tour Player Of The Year Winner Since 1990

The PGA Tour Player of the Year title, known as the Jack Nicklaus Award, has been handed out since 1990

Scottie Scheffler holds the PGA Tour Player of the Year trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath
By
published

PGA Tour players have a number of prestigious trophies to play for each season, and arguably the biggest is the Jack Nicklaus Award.

It might not come with a financial benefit, but if you win the award of PGA Tour Player of the Year it means you've had a year to savor.

Unlike the LPGA Tour Player of the Year award, there is no set criteria for the PGA Tour's POY, which is voted for by PGA Tour players themselves. Members who have played in at least 15 tournaments can cast their vote as to who they believe deserves to be crowned Player of the Year.

The award dates back to 1990, and Tiger Woods has unsurprisingly won it the most times. The 15-time Major champion has been voted Player of the Year an incredible 11 times - which is eight times more than his closest challenger Rory McIlroy.

This year's POY is set to be World No.1 Scottie Scheffler or No.2 Xander Schauffele. The winner will be announced towards the end of the year or maybe even in early 2025.

PGA Tour Player of the Year winners
YearPlayer of the Year
1990Wayne Levi
1991Fred Couples
1992Fred Couples (2)
1993Nick Price
1994Nick Price (2)
1995Greg Norman
1996Tom Lehman
1997Tiger Woods
1998Mark O'Meara
1999Tiger Woods (2)
2000Tiger Woods (3)
2001Tiger Woods (4)
2002Tiger Woods (5)
2003Tiger Woods (6)
2004Vijay Singh
2005Tiger Woods (7)
2006Tiger Woods (8)
2007Tiger Woods (9)
2008Padraig Harrington
2009Tiger Woods (10)
2010Jim Furyk
2011Luke Donald
2012Rory McIlroy
2013Tiger Woods (11)
2014Rory McIlroy (2)
2015Jordan Spieth
2016Dustin Johnson
2017Justin Thomas
2018Brooks Koepka
2019Rory McIlroy (3)
2020Dustin Johnson (2)
2021Patrick Cantlay
2022Scottie Scheffler
2023Scottie Scheffler (2)
Most PGA Tour Player of the Year wins
PlayerNumber of PGA Tour POY titles
Tiger Woods11
Rory McIlroy3
Fred Couples2
Nick Price2
Dustin Johnson2
Scottie Scheffler2
