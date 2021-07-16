Eligible golfers, caddies, staff and spectators will be able to get a dose of the vaccine at a GP-led clinic on site at the 149th Open Championship.

Royal St. George’s Part Of NHS ‘Grab A Jab’ Weekend

People playing, working or attending The Open Championship this weekend will be able to ‘grab a jab’ as part of a final NHS drive to get the country fully vaccinated before Covid restrictions are lifted on July 19th.

The GP-led clinic dubbed ‘vaccine caddies’ will be offering a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to eligible golfers, caddies and staff as well as the 30,000 spectators expected daily.

Any adult will be able to turn up and get their first vaccine if they have not already taken up the offer.

Elsewhere around the UK, the Oval cricket ground and Tate Modern art gallery will have NHS staff offering jabs to those attending this weekend.

Related: Open Championship Full Leaderboard

The hot weather forecast for the weekend ahead has prompted this final, outdoor drive by the NHS to get as many people jabbed as possible before coronavirus restrictions are fully lifted in England on July 19th.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said, “This sunny weekend – whether you’re out shopping, enjoying a picnic in the park, or playing sports – our vaccine pop-up sites across the country are near you and it has never been easier to grab a jab.”

“Our vaccination programme is saving lives and preventing millions of infections by building a huge vaccine wall of defence, allowing us to cautiously ease restrictions and get closer to normal life.”

“We all have a part to play in defeating this virus, so I urge you to do one life-saving thing this weekend and get your jab to protect not only yourself, but your loved ones too.”

The R&A was permitted to allow 32,000 fans a day into Royal St. George’s by the UK government and at least 30,000 are expected per day over the weekend.

Elsewhere in the country, the ‘Grab A Jab’ campaign will visit shopping centres in Bristol and Leeds, Commons across South West London as well as Liverpool’s Sefton Park.